FOOTBALL

ASUN-WAC partnership rebrands

The football partnership between the ASUN and Western Athletic Conference announced Monday it will be known as the United Athletic Conference.

In addition to the University of Central Arkansas, the United Athletic Conference will have eight other participating schools: Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech. The conference will add the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in the fall of 2025 when it begins football.

The 2023 UAC schedule will be limited to six conference games, while the 2024 schedule will feature a full eight-game round robin format. The team that wins the conference championship will automatically qualify for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

GOLF

ASU men lead in Tunica

The Arkansas State University men shot a 5-under 283 as a team Monday to hold the lead through two rounds of the Tunica National Intercollegiate in Tunica, Miss.

The Red Wolves rebounded after shooting a 4-over 292 in the tournament's first round. They lead North Alabama by two strokes in the team standings and Texas-Arlington by three strokes.

Thomas Schmidt had Monday's low round for ASU, shooting a 3-under 69 to finish at even-par 144, which is good for a 10th-place tie in the individual standings. Felix Krammer is tied for fourth place individually after shooting a 1-under 71, putting him a 3-under 141 for the tournament. Luka Naglic, Jack Madden and Devyn Pappas are all tied for 13th place individually at 1-over 145.

Schmidt tied for 2nd, ASU women third

Olivia Schmidt of Arkansas State University shot a 3-under 69 Monday, posting the low round of the day to put her in a second-place tie individually at the Sun Belt Conference Women's Championship at LPGA International Hills Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Schmidt has a 2-under 142 total through two rounds, which is the lowest 36-hole total in the tournament by an ASU player in program history. She is one stroke behind individual leader Leah Onosatio of Old Dominion. Elise Schultz shot a 5-over 77 Monday, but stands in seventh place individually with a 3-over 147 total.

The Red Wolves are in third place as a team with a 16-over 592 total going into today's final round. Louisiana-Monroe holds the team lead with an 11-over 584 total, followed by Texas State with an 11-over 587.

UCA women in second place

The University of Central Arkansas women shot the low round of the day Monday, shooting a 295 total to move into second place at the ASUN Championships in Huntsville, Ala.

UCA has a 28-over 604 total for the tournament, putting the Bears one stroke behind Florida Gulf Coast. Madison Holmes led UCA with a 1-over 73, which included three birdies, to move into a tie for eighth place individually at 6-over 150. Valeria Ramirez also had three birdies on her round, finishing with a 4-over 76, while Tania Nunez shot a 1-over 73.

SOFTBALL

UCA's Beaver named ASUN Pitcher of the Week

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Kayla Beaver was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week Monday for her shutout performances against the University of Arkansas and Bellarmine.

Between the wins over ASUN rival Bellarmine and No. 10 Arkansas, Beaver (16-5) totaled 12 strikeouts in 14 innings, allowing nine total baserunners.

This is Beaver's second ASUN Pitcher of the Week award this season.

CBC sweeps doubleheader from Lyon

Central Baptist College (28-16, 14-4 American Midwest Conference) swept a doubleheader from Lyon College (15-21, 3-13) on Monday in Conway, winning the first game 11-2 in five innings and winning the second game 7-2.

Allison Wagle led the Mustangs in the first game, going 2 for 3 -- including a home run -- with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored. Averie Ayers and Madalyn Tubbs had two hits each for CBC. The Scots were held to just four hits in the first game, with two of them coming from Fallon Lancaster.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control of the second game, scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk, two errors and an RBI bunt single from Katie Smith. Maddie Thompson and Ayers added RBI doubles in the fourth inning. MK Duffield hit a solo home run for Lyon and Savannah Lee scored on an error. Ayers pitched a complete game in the circle for CBC, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 5 hits with 4 walks and 12 strikeouts.

BASEBALL

UCA's Barker earns ASUN honor

University of Central Arkansas right-hander Jesse Barker was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Barker, a junior from Benton, threw a complete-game shutout Friday in a 5-0 victory over North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. Barker allowed just 5 hits with 5 strikeouts and no walks. He improved to 5-2 on the season with the victory and dropped his earned-run average to 2.56, which is third-best in the conference. He has a team-high 62 strikeouts, which ranks second in the ASUN, in 561/3 innings with batters hitting .199 against him. It was Barker's second complete game of the season and third of his career.

State schools sweep weekly awards

University of Arkansas-Monticello right fielder Alex Austin and Ouachita Baptist University shortstop Dustin Bermudez were named the co-Players of the Week by the Great American Conference on Monday, while Henderson State's Andrew Howard was named the conference's Pitcher of the Week.

Austin led the Boll Weevils in a three-game sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State, going 3 for 7 with 3 home runs. Two of them came in the series opener, including a third inning grand slam, as UAM won 17-2. He then hit a game-tying home run in the second game of the series, which the Boll Weevils won 6-5.

Bermudez totaled nine RBI as the Tigers went 4-1 last week. He hit a home run and tripled April 11 against Henderson State, then hit home runs in the first two games of the Tigers' series against Oklahoma Baptist last weekend. Bermudez also notched his eighth save of the season after striking out five in three scoreless innings on Saturday.

Howard (5-3), who earned the weekly honor for the second time this season, threw his second complete-game shutout of the season on Friday, limiting Southern Nazarene to three hits in an 8-0 victory. He struck out a season-high 8 and walked only 3 on 96 pitches.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services