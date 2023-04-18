Sections
Super Quiz: Walls

Today at 1:51 a.m.

1. This fortification was originally built during the Qin Dynasty.

2. This was built to keep East Germans from escaping to the West.

3. Joshua made these walls come tumbling down.

4. It is the holiest site in Judaism.

5. This major city in ancient Mesopotamia was protected by its eponymous walls.

6. In which country is Hadrian's Wall?

7. This national memorial in Washington, D.C., is often referred to as "The Wall."

8. What rock band's 11th studio album is titled "The Wall"

ANSWERS

1. Great Wall of China

2. Berlin Wall

3. Walls of Jericho

4. The Western Wall (Wailing Wall)

5. Walls of Babylon

6. England (U.K.)

7. Vietnam Veterans Memorial

8. Pink Floyd

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Walls

