University of Arkansas at Little Rock names new dean of law school

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Colin Crawford, dean and professor of law at Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco, as the next dean of the William H. Bowen School of Law.

UALR announced the selection of Crawford on Tuesday, and he’s scheduled to start his duties July 1. The other finalist for the role was Christian Johnson, Commonwealth Professor of Law and Business Advising, and director of the Business Advising Program at Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, Penn.

Both finalists visited campus in early March to meet with the search committee and members of the Bowen School of Law, as well as offering a presentation to the campus community. Crawford will succeed Theresa Beiner, who announced last year she will resign as dean this summer and return to a faculty position.



