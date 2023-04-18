U.S. ambassador to Russia meets with detained reporter

MOSCOW -- The U.S. ambassador to Russia on Monday said she was able to visit the Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained more than two weeks ago on charges of espionage.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy said she visited Evan Gershkovich in Moscow's Lefortovo Prison, notorious for harsh conditions, and that "he is in good health and remains strong."

It was "the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago," she said on Twitter. "We reiterate our call for his immediate release."

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. wants to have "regular, routine" consular access to the jailed journalist.

Gershkovich, 31, his employer and the U.S. government all deny that he was involved in spying.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last week that a possible prisoner exchange for Gershkovich could take place, but only after his trial is completed. No date has been set for that.

It's not clear how long the investigation could last, but other espionage cases have lasted for a year or more.

In December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout after her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Russia's Federal Security Service arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for alleged spying.

The service accuses Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Speaking on behalf of dozens of countries at the United Nations in New York on Monday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said "we protest Russian efforts to limit and intimidate the media."

TREASON CONVICTION

A Russian court on Monday convicted top opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. of treason for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison as part of the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on critics of the invasion.

The political activist and journalist, who twice survived poisonings he blamed on Russian authorities, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Human-rights organizations and Western governments denounced the verdict and demanded his release. Amnesty International declared the 41-year-old to be a prisoner of conscience.

Kara-Murza reacted calmly as the judge read the verdict and sentence in a quick monotone. His lawyer, Maria Eismont, later quoted him as telling her: "My self-esteem has risen: I realized that I have done everything right. Twenty-five years is the highest appraisal that I could get for doing what I did and what I believed in, as a citizen, a patriot and a politician."

The charges against Kara-Murza, a dual Russian-British citizen who has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago, stem from a March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other speeches abroad.

Kara-Murza was initially only charged with spreading "false information" about the military, but later the authorities added charges of working with an "undesirable" organization -- also a criminal offense -- and treason.

GETTING PREPARED

A top Ukrainian official said Monday that Ukraine will launch its counteroffensive against Russian troops when it's ready, adding that it's only a matter of time before the country achieves the necessary level of military preparedness to do so.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv that Ukraine's allies are helping the government achieve the level of technical equipment necessary to launch the attack, delivering heavy armored vehicles and ammunition.

But he also expressed frustration that sometimes officials from allied countries "promise one thing and do a completely different one." He didn't elaborate.

Speaking about a major U.S. intelligence leak, Danilov echoed other Ukrainian leaders who say they don't see it as gravely damaging future offensives, stressing that Ukraine doesn't share highly sensitive information with anyone.

"If someone thinks that we report to someone, then he is deeply mistaken," he said. Such sensitive security matters are decided in closed-door meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "only there will it be decided when, in what direction, at what pace we will liberate our territory," he added.

The documents include previously unreported sensitive disclosures about Ukraine, including just how close Ukraine's vital air defense systems are to running out of missiles, with stocks expected to be exhausted as soon as late this month or May. That would open Ukraine's skies to more of the Russian air and artillery strikes that already have devastated cities and infrastructure.

Danilov refused to comment on Ukraine's current stockpiles of weapons, saying only that "it will be enough to curb Russia."

Still, he said Ukraine was working around the clock to prepare for a possible offensive, "including Saturday and Sunday. There is no vacation in war."

"It's only a matter of time. This time comes with a very high price for us."

Danilov stopped short of confirming that the Patriot air defense systems promised by the U.S. have arrived in Ukraine, but strongly hinted that they had. Asked to comment on statements by Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat last week in which he said the Patriots were expected in Ukraine sometime after Easter, he said: "Well, Easter has passed already."

"The answer to your question is simple: everything is good," he added.

Russia's war in Ukraine has turned into a stalemate amid heavy fighting in the country's east, particularly around the town of Bakhmut, which for eight and a half months has been the stage for the war's longest and bloodiest fight.

Bakhmut lies in Donetsk province, one of four provinces Russia illegally annexed last fall. Moscow controls about half of the province. Bakhmut is a stepping stone to seizing the remaining half.

Ukrainian officials have said they're buying time by depleting Russian forces in the battle while Kyiv prepares a counteroffensive. Zelenskyy argues that if Russia wins the Bakhmut battle, Russian President Vladimir Putin might be able to begin building international support for a deal that would require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises to end the war.

Danilov is confident that it not only turned the tiny settlement into "the place the whole world speaks about," but proves "it's extremely hard to conquer Ukraine by military means" for Russia.

He also remains confident in Ukraine's efforts to return to its occupied territories.

"We will defeat Russia," he said. "If you have a strong inner spirit, you will definitely win. And we always had it strong. This is something that always annoyed the Russians."

Information for this article was compiled by Hanna Arhirova and staff writers of The Associated Press.