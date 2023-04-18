What if tax fails?

Editor, The Commercial:

ACO & PB Branch NAACP Community Leaders should address these questions prior to the May 9th election.

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance met at the First Presbyterian Church yesterday afternoon (April 11.) Pastors raised concerns and the following statement made to G.F.P.B. officials and now we're asking the same questions to ACO and PB Branch NAACP:

What is your Plan?

If the sales tax fails on May 9, how will the city generate revenues to complete projects already in progress by G.F.P.B.?

Will there be another tax to replace this tax on the ballot? What is your plan?

Dr. (Ryan) Watley felt blight and deterioration of neighborhoods without resources to address some of the problems would increase. He also provided a handout that focused on P.I.N.E. B.L.U.F.F. and other materials.

We'd like ACO and PB Branch NAACP to please respond and advise to the above questions because defeating the tax without a "Plan" to improve the city's quality of life and place is scary.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.; president Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance