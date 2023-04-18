Woman stabbed to death on Fayetteville street; husband suspected in killing, police say





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a woman was stabbed to death Sunday night in the street in front of her home at 1611 E. Thornhill Drive and her husband is a suspect in the killing.

Officers were called to the home at 9:28 p.m. Sunday on a report of a disturbance, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman.

Murphy said officers arrived about four minutes after the initial call and found a woman lying "in the middle of the street" with multiple stab wounds. Murphy said the officers attempted first aid but the woman was dead. Her name wasn't yet being released, Murphy said Monday morning.

While officers were tending to the woman, Murphy said, a man came out of the home. The man had at least one stab wound, Murphy said, and he was treated at the scene, then taken to a local hospital.

The man's wounds were described as not life-threatening and he remained in the hospital under police supervision Monday morning, Murphy said. The man's name was also not released.

The initial investigation indicated the stabbing took place in the street where the woman was found, Murphy said. There was blood on the street where the woman was found, but none elsewhere.

According to Murphy, the man and woman were married and living together at the home. Their ages weren't immediately known, Murphy said. Police records showed no other calls to the residence.

Murphy said the stabbing was the first homicide reported in Fayetteville this year. Police records show the department investigated three homicides in 2022 along with one investigation of a drug overdose that resulted in a person being charged with manslaughter, he said.



