3 entities express interest in operating Marvell district

The Arkansas Department of Education received notices of interest Tuesday from three organizations seeking a first-of-its-kind-in-Arkansas "transformation contract" to manage the state-controlled Marvell-Elaine School District.

The three entities are the Friendship Education Foundation Inc. organization that sponsors the Friendship Aspire Academy open-enrollment charter schools in Little Rock and Pine Bluff; Charter One, an education management organization with roots in Arizona; and Grassroots Arkansas, a Little Rock-based community organization.

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday voted to assume authority of the 306-student Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County.

The board at the same time directed state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to explore entering into a transformation contract with a third-party organization to operate the district as permitted by the new Arkansas LEARNS Act.

That law, Act 237 of 2023, authorizes a school district that has a D- or F-rated school or is in need of "Level 5 -- intensive support" to be exempted from related sanctions if the school board contracts with a charter school or another entity to operate a public school district transformation campus.

Marvell-Elaine meets both criteria as it is in Level 5 of the state's accountability system and both its elementary and high schools have state-applied F grades on an A-F scale.

Because the Marvell-Elaine district is now under state control and the state's education secretary, Oliva, acts in lieu of the district's school board, any contract would be negotiated by state leaders and will be subject to approval by the Arkansas Education Board.

A commissioner's memo was distributed Friday inviting organizations to submit a notice of interest in negotiating for the contract to be the third-party manager of the district.

Any agreed contract is expected to go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

None of the short notices of interest submitted by Friendship Education Foundation, Charter One and Grassroots Arkansas discussed potential financial arrangements for operating the district.

Arkansas' publicly funded open-enrollment charter schools are operated by nonprofit organizations. The new Arkansas LEARNS Act provisions on school transformation contracts do not specifically address whether the third-party operators of a school system can or cannot be for-profit entities. Rules for carrying out the LEARNS Act provisions have not yet been developed and approved by the state Board of Education.

The Friendship Education Foundation's interest in becoming the third-party operator of the Marvell-Elaine system was expected.

State education leaders last week noted that the foundation had been doing some preparation work prior to the state Education Board meeting.

The foundation, for example, had met with some Marvell-Elaine district representatives, hosted district officials on a tour of at least one of its Friendship Aspire academies and had put out some teacher recruiting advertisements for the Marvell campuses.

"The Foundation has been in contact with and has the general support of the administration, school board and community of the Marvell-Elaine School District," Joe Harris, chief executive officer of the foundation, said in Tuesday's notice of interest to the state.

Harris also wrote that the foundation, which has operated charter schools in Arkansas since 2018-19, is in good standing with the state.

The foundation earlier absorbed students from Covenant Keepers College Preparatory School -- a charter School in southwest Little Rock that closed in February 2019. Most recently, the organization agreed to absorb charter school campuses operated by the Arkansas Lighthouse Academies in Pine Bluff and North Little Rock.

The foundation has also worked with other school districts around the country to administer school districts or portions of districts, Harris said in his letter to the state.

"The Foundation has the experience and resources to provide a wide range of managerial and operational services in various areas to the District," Harris wrote about Marvell-Elaine.

He did ask that state officials make prompt decisions about Marvell-Elaine so that the foundation -- if selected -- can secure all necessary resources and make relevant strategic decisions.

The second organization inquiring about the transformation contract was founded in 2015 and has helped schools in Arizona, Florida, Nevada and North Carolina, according to its website: charter.one.

"Charter One is an all-inclusive education management organization providing services to successful schools in numerous states," the letter of interest signed by Matthew Nielsen, executive vice president of Charter One, stated.

"Our full scale management services include operations, curriculum, accounting, academics, marketing, human resources, information technology, and compliance."

The Charter One letter goes on to say that the organization is "100% committed to providing students with the best education possible in a moral and wholesome environment. Students will learn to demonstrate leadership in and out of the classroom, by demonstrating our R.A.I.S.E. values -- Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Service and Excellence."

The organization states that it will provide a traditional kindergarten-through-12th grade education, using a high quality curriculum and infusing character education into every subject.

Grassroots Arkansas and co-chairs Anika Whitfield and Charles Bolden submitted a letter of interest in negotiating a contract past Tuesday's noon deadline. The organization leaders said they had been unable to find the request for letters of interest on the state agency website. They also asked that the "very brief" and "very limiting" timeline be extended at least until Thursday or Friday.

"That being said, Grassroots Arkansas would like to submit a request to work with the Marvell-Elaine School District's public school community in creating a transformation district contract with the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education," the organization leaders wrote in an email to state agency leaders.

"Please let me/us know if there are any further rule, requirements, deadlines, and processes we need to complete in order for our contract to be considered," Whitfield and Bolden wrote.

Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the state agency, said that the Grassroots Arkansas notice of interest would be considered.

"Interviews are the next step in the process," Mundell said about finding a manager for the Marvell-Elaine system. "It's too soon to know whether the State Board will take action in May," she said.