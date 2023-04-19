American reporter’s appeal denied

A Russian judge ruled Tuesday that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges in a case that is part of a crackdown the Kremlin has intensified on dissent and press freedom since invading Ukraine.

Appearing in public for the first time in weeks, the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter stood in a defendant's glass cage in Moscow City Court, wearing bluejeans and a navy blue gingham checked shirt. He paced at times with his arms folded, talking through an opening with his lawyers and occasionally smiling as he acknowledged the other journalists crammed into the courtroom for photos before the hearing was closed because Russian authorities have declared the case secret.

One of his lawyers, Maria Korchagina, told reporters that Gershkovich said he was ready to "assert his right for free journalism" and "to defend himself."

Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.

"Evan is a member of the free press who right up until he was arrested was engaged in newsgathering. Any suggestions otherwise are false," the Journal has said. Last week, the U.S. officially declared that Gershkovich was "wrongfully detained."

"Evan is wrongfully detained, and the charges of espionage against him are false," the leaders of the Journal and Dow Jones, the paper's publisher, said in a statement. "We demand his immediate release and are doing everything in our power to secure it."

Russia's Federal Security Service arrested Gershkovich in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg on March 29 and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Shortly after Gershkovich's arrest, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the journalist was "caught red-handed." However, neither Peskov nor Russian law enforcement officials have disclosed any evidence to back up the claim.

The whole proceeding lasted barely 90 minutes, and the appeal was rejected, meaning Gershkovich will remain in prison while awaiting trial.

"He is in a fighting spirit, he will continue to prove the right to free journalism, he is ready to defend himself," Korchagina said after the hearing. "Today, during the hearing he said that he is ready to prove that he is innocent."

In rejecting Gershkovich's appeal to be released from pretrial detention, the judge ruled he must remain in jail until at least May 29. The journalist's lawyers said they petitioned for house arrest or for his release on bail of about $610,000, but were rejected. The lawyers said they plan to appeal the ruling, which the Journal and its publisher, Dow Jones, called "disappointing."

Russian journalist Vasily Polonsky posted a video in which he shouts, "Evan, hang in there. Everyone says hello!" Gershkovich then nods.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Russian lawyers have said past espionage investigations took a year to 18 months, during which time he could have little contact with the outside world.

He is held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, which dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times, especially under Josef Stalin.

"It's not a very nice place in general, but conditions are OK. He doesn't complain," his lawyer, Tatyana Nozhkina, said after Tuesday's hearing.

Gershkovich had no medical complaints and was getting exercise by walking, she said, adding that he also was watching a cooking show on TV and reading, including Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace."

"He said that in the morning he eats porridge, and he wrote to his mother that it looks like his childhood," Nozhkina said, a reference to his Russian heritage. His parents moved to the United States from the Soviet Union.

She added that Gershkovich has received letters from his parents and supporters, but hasn't been allowed any phone calls. He also told his lawyers he was thinking about writing a book about the ordeal when he's free.

A few hours before the hearing started in Moscow, Russian law enforcement officers detained an activist and public relations expert, Yaroslav Shirshikov, who was among people contacted by Gershkovich for an interview before his arrest, the Kommersant newspaper reported Tuesday.

In clips posted on the popular messaging app Telegram, plainclothes agents were shown storming into Shirshikov's apartment, throwing him on the floor and handcuffing him.

The charges against Shirshikov were not clear, and officials did not publicly link his detention to Gershkovich's case. But the activist was one of the first people to sound the alarm after the journalist's disappearance and has said that he gave an interview to Gershkovich and aided him with his reporting before his arrest.

The case has exacerbated tensions between Moscow and the West over the invasion of Ukraine and is another sign of the Kremlin's crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and civil society groups. The sweeping campaign of repression is unprecedented since the Soviet era. Activists say it often means the very profession of journalism is criminalized, along with the activities of ordinary Russians who oppose the war.

On Monday, in the same courthouse where Gershkovich's hearing was held, top opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. was convicted of treason for publicly denouncing the war and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Last month, a court convicted a father over social media posts critical of the war after his daughter drew antiwar sketches in school and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S., U.K. and Canadian ambassadors over "crude interference in Russia's internal affairs" after they attended the Kara-Murza hearing Monday.

After pressing authorities for days to grant consular access to Gershkovich, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who attended the hearing, said Monday she had visited him in prison. She tweeted that "he is in good health and remains strong," reiterating a U.S. call for his immediate release.

Speaking from the steps of the Moscow City Court building where the hearing took place on Tuesday, Tracy said that it was "troubling to see Evan, an innocent journalist, held in these circumstances." She said that the "charges against Evan are baseless" and added that the U.S. government was "calling on the Russian Federation to release him."

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Gershkovich's parents last week and again condemned his detention.

"We're making it real clear that it's totally illegal what's happening, and we declared it so," he said.

On Monday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, condemned Gershkovich's detention in a statement made on behalf of dozens of countries. "We urge Russian Federation authorities to release those they hold on political grounds, and to end the draconian crackdown on freedom of expression, including against members of the media," she said.

The last American reporter to be arrested on espionage charges by Moscow was Nicholas Daniloff in 1986. A correspondent for U.S. News & World Report, Daniloff spent 20 days in custody before being swapped for an employee of the Soviet Union's U.N. mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

A top Russian diplomat said last week that Russia might be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap with the U.S. involving Gershkovich -- but after his trial. That means any exchange is unlikely soon.

In December, WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges, which his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press, Ivan Nechepurenko and Anton Troianovski of The New York Times and by Mary Ilyushina of The Washington Post.