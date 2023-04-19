Apple opens flagship store in India

NEW DELHI -- Apple opened its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company's growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub.

Roaring crowds of would-be customers greeted CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday in Mumbai at a sleek glass-and-timber flatiron of a storefront, called Apple BKC, in the Bandra Kurla Complex. On Thursday, Cook will travel to New Delhi to open a second store, Apple Saket, at the center of the capital's biggest mall.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history," Cook said in a statement earlier Tuesday.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years, selling products through authorized retailers and the website it launched a few years ago. But regulatory hurdles and the pandemic delayed plans to open a flagship store.

The new stores are a clear signal of the company's commitment to invest in India, the second-largest smartphone market in the world where iPhone sales have been ticking up steadily, said Jayanth Kolla, analyst at Convergence Catalyst, a tech consultancy. The stores show "how much India matters to the present and the future of the company," Kolla added.

For the Cupertino, Calif.-based company, India's sheer size makes the market especially encouraging.

About 600 million of India's 1.4 billion residents have smartphones, "which means the market is still under-penetrated, and the growth prospect is huge," said Neil Shah, vice president of research at technology market research firm Counterpoint Research.

Between 2020 and 2022, the Silicon Valley company has gained some ground in the smartphone market in IIndia, going from just about 2% to capturing 6%, according to Counterpoint data.

Still the iPhone's hefty price tag appears to put the device out of reach for the majority of Indian consumers. Instead, iPhone sales in the country have thrived among the sliver of upper-middle-class and wealthier residents with disposable incomes, a segment of buyers that Shah says is rising.

According to Counterpoint data, Apple has captured 65% of that "premium" smartphone market, where prices exceed $360.

In September, Apple announced it will start making the iPhone 14 in India. The news was hailed as a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has pushed for ramping up local manufacturing ever since he came to power in 2014.

Apple first began manufacturing from India in 2017 with its iPhone SE and has since continued to assemble a number of iPhone models there.

Most of Apple's smartphones and tablets are assembled by contractors with factories in China, but the company started looking at potentially moving some production to Southeast Asia or other places after repeated shutdowns to fight covid-19 disrupted its global flow of products.

"Big companies got a jolt; they realized they needed a backup strategy outside of China -- they couldn't risk another lockdown or any geopolitical rift affecting their business," Kolla said.

India currently produces nearly 13 million iPhones annually, up from less than 5 million three years ago, according to Counterpoint Research. Its current production level contributes about 6% of iPhones made globally -- and only a small slice in comparison to China, which still produces around 90% of them, according to the Counterpoint data.

Last week India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the government was in regular contact with Apple to support its business and that the company had plans to move 25% of its global production to India in the next five years.

The challenge for Apple, according to Shah of Counterpoint, is that the raw materials are still coming from outside India so the tech company will need to either find a local supplier or bring suppliers, based in countries such as China, Japan and Taiwan, closer to drive up production.

Still, Shah said he's optimistic the target will be met, especially with labor costs being lower in India and the government wooing companies with attractive subsidies to boost local manufacturing.

"For Apple, everything is about timing," Shah said. "They don't enter a market with full flow until they feel confident about their prospects. They can see the opportunity here today -- it's a win-win situation."

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Travelli and Suhasini Raj of The New York Times.