Arkansas Department of Transportation observing work zone safety week

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is promoting work zone safety across the state this week during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The Transportation Department last year launched a statewide work zone safety campaign called "Slow Down, Phone Down."

"We are in year two of our 'Slow Down, Phone Down' work zone safety campaign and we are proud to say the number of injuries and deaths in Arkansas work zones is decreasing," said Lorie Tudor, director. "Every day, we are working to continue that trend toward safer work zones. When entering a work zone, remember to slow down, and phone down. It will help keep you and our workers safe."

This week:

The department will be featuring videos from work zones across the state.

Bridges and buildings will be lit orange in honor of work zone safety awareness.

Today is "Go Orange Day." Everyone is encouraged to wear orange for work zone safety awareness.

A moment of silence is planned for Friday to honor those killed in work zones.



