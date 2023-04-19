Arkansas survives scare, grabs victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- Texas A&M-Commerce gave the 11th-ranked University of Arkansas softball team a scare Tuesday, but the Razorbacks used a big sixth inning to defeat the Lions 8-1 at Bogle Park.

The Lions (5-34) tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning before the Razorbacks (32-12) scored seven unanswered runs to win convincingly. Arkansas scored once in the fifth, then assembled a 6-run sixth with 4 hits, 3 walks, a hit batter and an error.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Robyn Herron (7-4) started and earned the win. She allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 10 strikeouts in 52/3 innings.

Chenise Delce entered in relief and notched her third save.

"It's nice to learn from a win," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "It was a pretty frustrating game. But I thought that Robyn did a great job, I thought that Chenise came in and shut the door, and we stayed the course."

Arkansas scored in the second inning when Hannah Gammill shot an RBI double off the left-center wall to score Rylin Hedgecock.

Through four innings the Lions had not put a runner on base, but Texas A&M-Commerce found two hits at the right time in the fifth.

Ayanna Williams gave the Lions their first hit when she popped up a ball high at third base that Gammill misjudged in a strong northwest wind. It was scored as a double. Pinch hitter Tatum Wright then sent her home with a single to left field to tie the game 1-1.

The Razorbacks took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Raigan Kramer tripled and scored Atalyia Rijo.

Herron exited the game in the sixth inning when Deifel turned to Delce. The eighth-year Arkansas coach said she was pleased with her starter's performance.

"I thought she did a really good job," Deifel said. "She trusted her stuff and she kept us in the game until we could get some runs on the board. And so that's all we asked."

Hedgecock led off the sixth inning and hit her 16th home run. Her solo shot sailed over the fence beyond the left-field berm and out of Bogle Park, nearly landing in the parking lot.

With the bases loaded six at-bats later, Reagan Johnson singled to score two runs. A walk loaded the bases again and Cylie Halvorson cleared them with a three-run triple down the right-field line.

Deifel said the game's overall performance wasn't satisfactory.

"I think we let it come back, but I wasn't really pleased with our adjustments," Deifel said. "We had way too many easy outs, and like I said, it's nice to be able to learn from a win."

Delce pitched the final 11/3 innings and recorded 3 of the 4 outs via strikeouts. She did not allow a base runner.

Texas A&M-Commerce is in its first season competing in Division I. It made the jump to compete in the Southland Conference after playing in Division II since its inaugural season in 2015. Tuesday marked the Lions' 15th consecutive loss.

Johnson and Lauren Camenzind led Arkansas with two hits apiece, and Halvorson had three RBI.

It was the Razorbacks' final mid-week home game of the season and improved the team's record to 19-7 at Bogle Park.