Bank of America sees 15% increase in profits

Bank of America said its profits grew 15% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to do exceptionally well this earnings season as investors and consumers flock to Wall Street for safety after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York.

The nation's second-largest bank by assets reported a profit of $8.2 billion, up from $7.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, Bank of America said its earnings rose to 94 cents, from 80 cents, beating analysts' expectations.

Like its major competitors, Bank of America has benefited from wealthy clients, businesses and other customers running to the bank as a place of safety after last month's bank failures. The nation's biggest banks are seen as having an implicit government backstop, because of their "too big to fail" status among the country's financial institutions.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank reported adding customers in its business and consumer banking businesses. While deposits across the company were down 1% from the beginning of the year, executives said deposit outflows would have been larger if new clients hadn't started banking with Bank of America after last month's bank failures.

Banks across the industry have been broadly seeing deposits decline as inflation makes customers and businesses tap savings to pay expenses.

Bank of America's results were driven by higher interest rates, which have allowed the bank to charge more for customers to borrow. The company said its net interest income rose 25% to $14.4 billion in the quarter.

But Bank of America is also paying more to depositors as well, making it the latest bank to have to compete to keep deposits as customers look for other places to store cash, in higher-yielding certificates of deposit, money market accounts or online savings accounts. The bank was paying on average 1.38% to customers for their deposits, up from 0.96% a year earlier.

The bank said about $930 million was set aside in the quarter to cover potentially bad loans. Many banks have been increasing their so-called loan-loss reserves over the past few quarters as customers start borrowing again and inflation starts stretching household budgets.

But Bank of America said it's not concerned about consumer health as charge-offs remain below prepandemic levels.

Shares of Bank of America Corp. rose 2% in premarket trading Tuesday, before closing the day little changed at $30.56 per share in New York. The stock has traded as high as $40.37 and as low as $26.32 over the past year.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation's largest bank, reported revenue that rose virtually across the board, helping the company pull in $12.6 billion in profit, a 52% jump from the same period a year earlier.

Its customer deposits rose slightly in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the bank said, with inflows picking up in particular after smaller competitors saw depositors withdraw large amounts of cash.

In a call with reporters last week, JP Morgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said most of the new deposits flowed into new business and company bank accounts opened in the past month. Like Bank of America, the new deposits helped reverse the flow of deposits exiting the bank for several quarters. "We had a rough spell in March, but things are looking better now," Barnum noted.

Citigroup, the country's third-largest lender, reported last week a profit of $4.6 billion in the first quarter, up 7% from the same period last year and well above forecasts. Revenue jumped 12% from the previous year, "despite the tumultuous environment for banks," Jane Fraser, the bank's chief executive, said in a statement.

The bank's loan book was roughly unchanged, and deposits fell 3% from the previous quarter, Citigroup reported.

Wells Fargo also surpassed analysts' expectations, reporting a profit of nearly $5 billion in the first quarter, a 32% increase from a year ago. Rising interest rates also lifted the bank's earnings as its loan portfolio grew, led by gains in personal lending and higher credit card balances, the bank reported last week.

Information for this article was contributed by Rob Copeland and Stacy Cowley of The New York Times, Ken Sweet and staff of The Associated Press and Katherine Doherty, Jenny Surane, Hannah Levitt, Max Reyes and Felice Maranz of Bloomberg News (TNS).