Be gracious to those outside the majority, wife of former governor Hutchinson advises during Rogers appearance

ROGERS -- Be gracious to those in the political minority, Susan Hutchinson, wife of former governor and current presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, told the Benton County Republican Women on Tuesday.

Republicans hold all the statewide offices and have super-majorities in the Legislature now, but Hutchinson said she remembers when her husband was shunned -- politically, socially and in his new law practice. The state was almost exclusively Democratic when they started their married life here in 1973, she said. She spoke at the group's lunch meeting Tuesday at the Golden Corral in Rogers.

"I know what that feels like when people won't crack a smile at you," she said. Voters wouldn't shake her husband's hand in his early campaigns as a Republican, she told the group. People shouldn't be treated that way over political differences, she said.

Her husband "was one of three attorneys in Benton County who was out of the closet as a Republican" back then, Hutchinson said. "Other attorneys told him there was no future in being a Republican attorney in Arkansas."

Her husband ran his first political race in 1976 in a bid to join the Benton County Quorum Court, she said after the speech.

Hutchinson became first lady of Arkansas in 2014 when her husband won his second race for governor. Donna Hutchinson of Bella Vista, who introduced Hutchinson before the speech, quipped Susan Hutchinson is still the first lady since the state now has a first gentleman, the husband of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Hutchinson used her time as first lady to support the Children's Advocacy Center in Rogers and other, statewide efforts to protect abused children.

"We learned during my husband's campaigns what the needs are" in the state, she said. Advocates for victims of child abuse need donations, she said. Grant money for such groups come with restrictions on how the money can be spent, she said. Donations cover the wide gaps.

One serious need of abuse victims is for adult counselors, Hutchinson said. Many victims are not willing to talk about it for decades, with many never speaking of it until they're 55 or older.

Group member Denise Bugos of Cave Springs said she was impressed by "the guts and the courage" shown by the Hutchinsons in running against the odds and eventually succeeding in the governor's race, and in taking on the presidential bid.

Barbara Tillman of Bella Vista, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Benton County, also attended. Tillman said she "loved" Hutchinson's commitment to and work for protecting children.