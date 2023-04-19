Bentonville Planning Commission approves Bentonville Bike Fest permit

BENTONVILLE --The city Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for Bentonville Bike Fest.

Applegate Properties Events sought a permit for long-term temporary use for a grass parking lot at 1807 S.W. Second St. The site area is a little over 44 acres, according to planning documents. The vote to approve was 7-0.

The event will be held May 26-28. The applicant expects 5,000 to 7,000 attendees per day. There will be over 50 booths and numerous events. It is the fourth year for the event, and the first year at this location, according to planning documents.

Traffic flow into and out of the lot would happen off Central Avenue. Participants will be encouraged to ride bikes to the event utilizing the Razorback Greenway. Additionally shuttles will be provided from the downtown square and local hotels to transport attendees, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission also approved a series of rezoning requests:

From low-density, single-family residential to neighborhood commercial on Northwest A Street for Trailblazers Association. A food truck court is proposed on the site, according to planning documents.

From agricultural to low-density, single-family residential at 5578 S.W. Adams Road for Baker Family Trust. Single-family residential is planned, according to planning documents.

From agricultural to low-density, single-family residential at 212 S.W. O St. for for Robert and Susan Johnston. The house will be used as a residence or rental property once renovations are completed, according to planning documents.

From low-density, single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 1004 and 1006 N.W. A St. for Haney Enterprises LLC. There could be residential development in the future in line with existing density and land use, according to planning documents.

From agricultural to general commercial at 4 McKissic Creek Road for McKissic Creek Center LLC. Kum and Go is proposing a convenience store and fueling station along the west side of U.S. 71 and south of Lowe's, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission denied a rezoning request from downtown medium-density residential to downtown high-density residential at 1109 N.E. Monroe St. for LoxBlox LLC.

Other approved conditional uses were in connection with the new location of Ramo d'Olivo Olive Oil Shop and Wine Bar at 104 S.E. Sixth St., and Fourteenth Street Sages at 2102 S.E. 14th St. where a massage parlor is proposed. This is a continuation of the existing use, but under new ownership and name, according to planning documents.

In old business, the large-scale development for GI Alliance Bentonville at 3700 S.E. Dodson Road was approved.



