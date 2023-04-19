Bentonville School Board approves 6.5% pay raise across all salary schedules

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board unanimously approved a 6.5% raise along all salary schedules for the 2023-24 school year during its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Bentonville Schools Administration Building.

"It's important to consider the financial ramifications of a 6.5% increase," said Janet Schwanhausser, the district's deputy superintendent and CFO.

The increase will cost approximately $10,558,790 annually, according to information from the district. Here's a breakdown, provided by Schwanhausser and the district, of the funds that'll pay for the raises.

$1,649,882, from a 1.1% increase in foundation funding, which was passed in the last legislative session, Schwanhausser said.

$3,675,312, from a "special set of funds that was included as part of the LEARNS bill," Schwanhausser said.

$3,304,465, from additional tax revenue because of assessment growth.

$1,929,131, from anticipated savings.

That will cover the budget for next year, Schwanhausser said. The plan allows the district to provide the raises without delaying any future construction projects, Schwanhausser said.

Schwanhausser said committees representing the district's licensed and classified employees conducted salary studies of Bentonville schools and nearby districts, to see about potentially changing the salary structure. The decision was that "we apply a standard set percentage rate across all cells without a structure change," Schwanhausser said.

"This is worth every penny that we're going to spend for our teachers," board member Willie Cowgur said after the 6-0 vote. "Very deserving of it. They do a phenomenal job."

In other action, the board:

Unanimously approved a contract with Wenger Corp. at a guaranteed maximum price of $337,419.02 to replace the orchestra shell at the Arends Art Center. The center was built in 2002, with the first event there in 2003, according to information provided by the district. The current orchestra shell dates to that time. The target date for completion is December, the district said.

Unanimously approved the purchase and installation of a digital LED video board for Bentonville High School's Tiger Stadium. The winning bid was from Rainey Electronics Inc. at a guaranteed maximum price of $444,266.69. The plan calls for a 19-by-34-foot LED color video board, with an additional 4-by-40-foot digital scoreboard, to be manufactured and installed this summer, the district said.



