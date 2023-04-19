BOTTLE SHOTS: 6 rosés you should be drinking this spring

The final weeks of April signal that we're at the official start of rosé season, and this year has brought us a wide selection of dazzling wines from which to choose. Here are some of the rosés I'm most excited to drink this season.

Schloss Gobelsburg Cistercien Rosé, $18

Don't let the name scare you away. This Austrian rosé is like drinking cool, rose-scented Alpine air. Made from pinot noir and a handful of native Austrian grapes, including Zweigelt and St. Laurent, this is everything you can ask for from a summer staple: chuggable, gluggable and delicious.

Cottanera Etna Rosato, $19

Made from 100% nerello mascalese, this rosé — or rosato since it's from Italy — is emblematic of the wines made on the volcanic island of Sicily. It's deeply floral with notes of rose, iris and wisteria layered over aromas of watermelon and rhubarb. It works especially well with food — fish and seafood, in particular.

Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris, $21

I'm almost afraid to think about how many bottles I've drunk of this over the past five years. Delicate raspberries, freshly-picked strawberries, tropical citrus fruits — they're all here and then some. In my retail days, this was the bottle I would use to convert customers to rosé. If you've never had a classic French rosé, start here.

Lorenza Rosé, $22

Year after year, the Lorenza team produces a rosé that's both light and delicate while still being chock-full of flavor and personality. It's made from a blend of carignan, cinsaut and grenache. The nose is summer-ready with notes of strawberry, watermelon, kiwi and honeysuckle.

Daniele Conterno Rosato, $28

If the name "Conterno" rings any bells for you, it's likely because winemaker Daniele Conterno's grandfather Giacomo was one of the world's most celebrated Italian winemakers. Daniele is keeping the family tradition alive by making stunning, soulful wines — Barolo and Barbaresco especially — in Italy's Piedmont region. Like his most famous bottling, this is made from the nebbiolo grape. Look for a bright, mineral-driven palate with notes of savory herbs and fresh flowers.

Domaine Charles Joguet Chinon Rosé, $28

Cabernet franc makes some of my favorite red wines so it only makes sense that it would also produce some of my favorite rosés. Grown in France's Loire River valley, this is the ultimate summer thirst quencher. Look for notes of watermelon and cotton candy alongside cabernet franc's signature subtle spiciness and a full, round body. If you've been drinking rosé for a while and are ready to see what the premium price point is all about, you can't go wrong here.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com