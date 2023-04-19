BOYS SOCCER: Bentonville, Springdale Har-Ber each gain a point in league standings following 1-1 tie

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville is still on top in the 6A-West, but the Tigers are no longer unscathed in league play.

Theo Wadlin scored a goal in the second half as Bentonville managed a 1-1 tie with Springdale Har-Ber in boys soccer action Tuesday at the Bentonville Athletic Complex. Wadlin scored for Bentonville with 21:17 left to play after Yahir Perez gave Har-Ber the lead on a goal with 7:42 left in the first half.

With the tie, both teams added a point in the league standings. Har-Ber improved to 4-4-2 overall and 1-1-2 in the league, while Bentonville moved to 9-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the 6A-West.

"A point is better than no point," Har-Ber coach Cory Butler said. "Against Bentonville, they're big, strong, and fast. I know they wanted the three points [for a win] and we wanted the three points. But in this league, it's a battle every night."

Bentonville avoided the shutout when Wadlin scored on a rebound near the midpoint of the second half. Bentonville coach Mike Devaney could be heard on the sidelines saying "quite giving it away," an indication the Tigers did not play up to their usual standard with ball control.

"We were a little disappointed in the quality of our passing and we gave the ball away in areas we shouldn't have," Devaney said. "So,] I would've liked to have seen us a little sharper tonight. We didn't play our best."

There were wind gusts up to 30 mph in the game and Har-Ber took advantage to score a goal with the wind at its back in the first half. The Wildcats had three shots on goals in the early minutes against Eli Alexander, but the freshman goalie turned them away, twice with diving saves.

"[Alexander] probably made two or three saves tonight to keep us in it," Devaney said. "He was terrific."

Har-Ber finally broke through when Perez scored on a rebound to put the Wildcats ahead after 40 minutes.

"When the wind is blowing that hard, you have to take advantage when you have it," Butler said. "We were putting extra players forward and attacking them, which is what they did to us in the second half."