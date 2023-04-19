Chilld Abuse Prevention Rally set

The Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas will present the third annual Child Abuse Prevention Rally from 11 a.m. to noon Friday.

The event will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. There will be guest speakers, representatives of community agencies and educational information, according to a news release.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon April 24 at the A&P office, 623 S. Main St., in The ARTSpace. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

UAPB project on UA board agenda

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas called a special meeting in person and via videoconference at noon today at the UA System - Cammack Campus at Little Rock.

The meeting will be held to address three action items including the selection of a design firm for the Hathaway Howard Fine Arts Renovation and Restoration Project at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Other items include a retrenchment proposal at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and a solar services agreement for a systemwide solar project. Also, the board will discuss a potential affiliation between the UA System and Transformative Education Services Inc., according to a news release.

Concert to benefit children with cancer

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host Share the Love, an outdoor concert at the Monticello Park, from 4-7 p.m.

Performers will be Josie Hargis and Fortunate Sons + One.

Proceeds will benefit three children in Southeast Arkansas battling cancer: Andy Boykin, Cole Bright, and Sophie Joy Mendez, according to a news release.

Local artists volunteered their time and talents to give back to the community in hopes of raising money to help fund any financial burdens for the three children, according to the release.

Admission is $10 and the event will include food trucks, auction, and music.

Health Literacy Fair set at Altheimer

Residents are invited to the Community Health Literacy Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Altheimer Public Library, 222 S. Edline, at Altheimer. There will be giveaways, free snacks and a chance to receive a $25 gift card.

Activities will focus on covid-19 health information, nutrition, mental and physical health and health education. Flu shots and covid vaccinations will also be available, according to a news release.

Vendors will include Exodus Life, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc., and Project LIVE (Lifesaving Information and Vaccination Education). Details: Project LIVE's Project Director Keely Easter, (870) 534-2782.