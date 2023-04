Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas are back. This time they recaps a somewhat frustrating NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, discuss whether the series needs to increase horsepower levels and preview Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. CT on Fox).

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

[Video not showing up? Click here.]