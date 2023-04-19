Fayetteville council rejects nonprofit proposal for permanent supportive housing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposal to use pandemic relief money to provide permanent supportive housing for unsheltered residents failed to gain City Council approval Tuesday.

Council members voted 5-3 to deny a proposal from New Beginnings, a nonprofit that operates a transitional microshelter community on 19th Street. The original proposal was to use nearly $1.3 million of the city's share of American Rescue Plan money for a permanent supportive housing project.

Solomon Burchfield, director of New Beginnings, outlined a few possible scenarios to the council. The nonprofit could have used the money to purchase or renovate duplexes and add accessory dwelling units. Another option would have been to remodel off-market apartments with development partners. Or, New Beginnings could have bought land and built tiny homes, typically prefabricated and brought on site.

The project could have provided housing to six to eight people annually, or about 30 people over 30 years, Burchfield told the council. He asked the council to consider a different kind of return on the investment. Although the proposal may not have helped as many people as a rental assistance or similar program, it would have helped the city's most vulnerable residents who otherwise have no other options, Burchfield said.

The proposal also included services provided to residents using money from grants and donations. Taxpayers end up supporting individual chronically homeless residents with $30,000-$50,000 per year through emergency services, incarceration and other public expenses, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, Burchfield said. Through that lens, the project would recoup the investment within a few years, he said.

The council amended the proposal by an 8-0 vote to reduce the dollar amount to $975,000. Any capital project that uses American Rescue Plan money must also have a written justification comparing it to two other similar proposals, said Steven Dotson, the city's internal auditor.

City staff presented two other proposals using the $975,000 figure. One was for rental assistance, potentially up to about 50 residents with $18,000 each in assistance for a year. Another was to provide transitional housing for about 40 people for about a year.

Nearly 20 residents spoke in favor of the New Beginnings proposal. Craig Kritzer, a New Beginnings resident, said simply providing unsheltered residents money or shelter without counseling and services most often results in those residents going back into homelessness.

Council members Scott Berna, Sarah Bunch, Teresa Turk, Holly Hertzberg and Sonia Harvey voted to deny the proposal. Turk suggested using the money to instead buy tiny homes, serving more residents. Harvey said she wasn't sure the proposal was the best use of the money to impact the larger issue of homelessness. Berna said he had concerns about a lack of specifics with the proposal and the challenges of trying to find appropriate property in time to use for the project. The city has until the end of 2024 to appropriate its use of Rescue Plan money and until the end of 2026 to spend it.

Council members who voted against the proposal said they were committed to solving homelessness in the city and wanted to keep the issue on the front burner.

Council members D'Andre Jones, Sarah Moore and Mike Wiederkehr supported the proposal. Moore agreed the council should commit to the larger issue, but in the meantime, the proposal would have helped alleviate the suffering of some residents who experience chronic homelessness.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said his administration has been in talks with service providers and the University of Arkansas on a plan to help alleviate housing expenses for middle income residents. Chief of Staff Susan Norton said the city has had ongoing conversations with organizations to continue addressing homelessness.