Fayetteville man being held on capital murder charges in connection with Sunday stabbing death of wife

FAYETTEVILLE -- Amy Joiner was found dead, with a knife in her neck, lying in the street in front of her home Sunday night, and police say her husband stabbed her to death while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Marcus Joiner, 40, of 1611 E. Thornhill Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with capital murder but remained hospitalized in Washington Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. Joiner was taken to the hospital to be treated for a single stab wound after police took him into custody Sunday night. His injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

Amy Joiner called police at 9:28 p.m. Sunday and said her husband "was intoxicated on alcohol and was 'being aggressive,'" according to a preliminary police report released Tuesday. Amy Joiner described her husband as being shirtless and wearing jeans.

Amy Joiner was initially calm while speaking to the dispatcher, the report states, but suddenly began screaming for help before she stopped responding to the dispatcher. A male voice was heard on the call saying, "You wanted it like this," according to a recording.

A witness told police she heard a woman screaming and believed someone was being stabbed. The witness said they saw someone lying in the street with a man kneeling over them. The witness said the man appeared to be punching or stabbing the person on the street.

When officers arrived they saw a man wearing only a pair of jeans, later identified as Marcus Joiner, walking away from a body in the street. The man refused commands to stop and entered the house at 1611 E. Thornhill Drive.

The officers found Amy Joiner in the street with a knife protruding from her neck. She wasn't breathing, according to the report. The first officer said he could still hear the 911 operator on Amy Joiner's phone, which was on the ground next to her.

Investigators found a large amount of blood surrounding her body and several large footprints were found in the blood heading away from the body toward the house in the same direction officers had seen Marcus Joiner walking. The footprints were of bare feet, according to the report.

Police surrounded the house, and after a few minutes, Joiner came out of the residence. Police said he had a single puncture wound in the left side of his chest. The house was searched and no one else was found in the home. Police didn't see the wound in Joiner's chest when they saw him walking into the home, according to the report.

Investigators went to the hospital and said Marcus Joiner had cuts on both hands and his right hand was badly swollen. Officers also saw a lot of blood on his pants and the bottoms of his feet.

Joiner was initially placed under police guard when he was taken to the hospital Sunday night. He was arrested at 9 p.m. Monday.



