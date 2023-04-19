Forecasters: Chance of heavy rain with hail, damaging winds for much of Arkansas Thursday

On Thursday and Friday, storms will develop ahead of a cold front across Arkansas with a chance to bring severe weather, the National Weather Service said.

“The primary hazards with these storms will be large hail, damaging winds, with heavy rain and localized flash flooding,” a severe weather briefing from the forecast office in North Little Rock said on Wednesday morning.

Hail as big as a quarter and winds as strong as 60 mph are forecast for Thursday, the briefing said. The tornado potential is very low.

Much of the state is under a slight risk for severe weather, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible, the briefing said.

Storms will begin across west and Northwest Arkansas in the late morning, forecasters said. As the front moves east and southeast, storms will develop ahead of it.

The models in the weather briefing showed that the Little Rock metro area could see possibly severe storms around starting 9 p.m. on Thursday. Storms will be mostly out of the state by 9 a.m. on Friday but rainfall may continue through late that night.

Most of the state, including Little Rock, could see up three inches of rainfall with these storms, forecasters said. Parts of Northwest Arkansas are forecast to only get up to an inch and a half of rain.

“Additional rainfall is expected through late Friday night across mainly the eastern half of the state, increasing the risk for localized flash flooding,” the briefing said.