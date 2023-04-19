Head of Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority to step down

Greg Ramon, the chief executive officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, has announced his intention to step down, members of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission were told during a meeting on Wednesday.

Chair Schawnee Hightower made the announcement after an executive session of the commission.

A subcommittee of individuals, including Ramon, is expected to review candidates to succeed him. The final decision on a new chief executive officer will be up to the commission.

Ramon has served in the role since 2014. No date for Ramon's final day as CEO was immediately given.