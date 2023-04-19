DEAR HELOISE: I love peanut butter cookies, and so does my family. I often used a fork to mash a criss-cross pattern in the middle. Then, I'd sprinkle some brown sugar on top, and they always turned out delicious. But then, I got an idea! I now use a potato masher. It works just as well, but now I dampen the masher, then dip it into the brown sugar and press the pattern into the cookies. Works like a charm.

-- Lisa B.,

Dallas

DEAR READERS: You might occasionally come across a recipe that calls for liquor. If you do not have any on hand, here are a few hints:

1. Nonalcoholic beer or wine may be used in its place.

2. A fruity dessert recipe can often substitute the juice of apples, oranges, pineapple and possibly lemon.

3. You can also try a few drops of rum or brandy extract added to water to equal the amount needed in your recipe.

DEAR HELOISE: I always prepare too much food, especially when it comes to mashed potatoes -- my husband's favorite side dish. The next evening, I take the leftover mashed potatoes, add a few herbs, salt and pepper to them, and roll them in dried bread crumbs. (I cheat and use the ones that come in a box.)

Then, I fry them in butter. I make sure to roll them over so they brown on both sides. This way, we don't waste food, and we get to enjoy a tasty dish.

-- Beatrice M.,

Valdosta, Ga.

DEAR READER: Beatrice, that's my favorite way to enjoy leftover mashed potatoes. There's too much food that gets tossed out in this country, and I'm a firm believer that leftovers can make for some terrific meals.

P.S. Here is another woman who agrees that leftovers should never be discarded.

DEAR HELOISE: I've figured out a way to delay mold on cheese by days or even weeks: Don't touch the cheese at all with your bare hands or a utensil that isn't sparkling clean. Even washed hands carry microbes that can promote mold growth. Use fresh, kitchen plastic/rubber gloves, or only use utensils sterilized by scalding water.

For sliced cheese, I often leave it entirely in its packaging and use clean utensils to gently separate and lift out the slices. Untouched cheese lasts so much longer than any cheese that's been handled.

-- D. Clements,

Amarillo, Texas

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com