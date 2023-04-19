Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IDEA ALLEY: Chick-fil-a’s coleslaw, carrot-raisin salad and chicken salad recipes

by Kelly Brant | Today at 1:48 a.m.
(Illustration by Kelly Brant)

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

I recently saw a Facebook post featuring Chick-fil-a's discontinued coleslaw recipe. The recipe appeared to be legit — as in released by the company and not a copycat recipe created by a fan. To confirm, I headed over to the chicken chain's website where I found not only the coleslaw recipe, but several others that fans may remember from years ago.

All three recipes are low effort and ideal for warm weather dining.

Chick-fil-a Coleslaw

  • 4 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 (10-ounce) bags finely shredded cabbage, chopped
  • ¼ cup diced carrots

In a bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, mustard and salt until sugar dissolves. Whisk in the mayonnaise and then add the cabbage and carrots. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

■  ■  ■

This recipe for chicken salad can be made with grilled or fried chicken breasts. Chick-fil-a retired this menu item in 2017, according to an entry at chick-fil-a.com.

Chick-fil-a Chicken Salad

  • 4 grilled or fried boneless chicken breasts, cooled and cut into 1 inch cubes
  • 1 ½ ribs celery, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1/3 cup sweet pickle relish
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 hard-cooked eggs, cooled and peeled

In a food processor, combine the chicken, celery, relish and mayonnaise and pulse for about 5 seconds. Add the eggs, one at a time, and continue processing until the mixture is chopped to the desired consistency, 10 to 15 seconds total.

Makes about 3 cups.

■  ■  ■

Another retired favorite menu item is this carrot salad.

Chick-fil-a Carrot and Raisin Salad

  • 4 ½ cups shredded carrots
  • 1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple with all its liquid (about 2/3 cup)
  • ¾ cup raisins
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 ¼ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

Makes about 14 servings.

REQUESTS

Rice pilaf like that served at Red Lobster for Kay Hylle

Thousand Island dressing like that served at Steak and Ale, also for Hylle

Cheese dip like Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro's La Petit Roche Cheese Dip for Lesa Hamm

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com

Print Headline: Recipes for discontinued Chick-fil-a favorites

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT