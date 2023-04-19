IDEA ALLEY: Chick-fil-a’s coleslaw, carrot-raisin salad and chicken salad recipes

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
I recently saw a Facebook post featuring Chick-fil-a's discontinued coleslaw recipe. The recipe appeared to be legit — as in released by the company and not a copycat recipe created by a fan. To confirm, I headed over to the chicken chain's website where I found not only the coleslaw recipe, but several others that fans may remember from years ago.
All three recipes are low effort and ideal for warm weather dining.
Chick-fil-a Coleslaw
- 4 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 (10-ounce) bags finely shredded cabbage, chopped
- ¼ cup diced carrots
In a bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, mustard and salt until sugar dissolves. Whisk in the mayonnaise and then add the cabbage and carrots. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
■ ■ ■
This recipe for chicken salad can be made with grilled or fried chicken breasts. Chick-fil-a retired this menu item in 2017, according to an entry at chick-fil-a.com.
Chick-fil-a Chicken Salad
- 4 grilled or fried boneless chicken breasts, cooled and cut into 1 inch cubes
- 1 ½ ribs celery, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1/3 cup sweet pickle relish
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 hard-cooked eggs, cooled and peeled
In a food processor, combine the chicken, celery, relish and mayonnaise and pulse for about 5 seconds. Add the eggs, one at a time, and continue processing until the mixture is chopped to the desired consistency, 10 to 15 seconds total.
Makes about 3 cups.
■ ■ ■
Another retired favorite menu item is this carrot salad.
Chick-fil-a Carrot and Raisin Salad
- 4 ½ cups shredded carrots
- 1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple with all its liquid (about 2/3 cup)
- ¾ cup raisins
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 ¼ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.
Makes about 14 servings.
