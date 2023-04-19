IDEA ALLEY: Chick-fil-a’s coleslaw, carrot-raisin salad and chicken salad recipes

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

I recently saw a Facebook post featuring Chick-fil-a's discontinued coleslaw recipe. The recipe appeared to be legit — as in released by the company and not a copycat recipe created by a fan. To confirm, I headed over to the chicken chain's website where I found not only the coleslaw recipe, but several others that fans may remember from years ago.

All three recipes are low effort and ideal for warm weather dining.

Chick-fil-a Coleslaw

4 teaspoons distilled white vinegar

¼ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup mayonnaise

2 (10-ounce) bags finely shredded cabbage, chopped

¼ cup diced carrots

In a bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, mustard and salt until sugar dissolves. Whisk in the mayonnaise and then add the cabbage and carrots. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

■ ■ ■

This recipe for chicken salad can be made with grilled or fried chicken breasts. Chick-fil-a retired this menu item in 2017, according to an entry at chick-fil-a.com.

Chick-fil-a Chicken Salad

4 grilled or fried boneless chicken breasts, cooled and cut into 1 inch cubes

1 ½ ribs celery, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 /3 cup sweet pickle relish

½ cup mayonnaise

2 hard-cooked eggs, cooled and peeled

In a food processor, combine the chicken, celery, relish and mayonnaise and pulse for about 5 seconds. Add the eggs, one at a time, and continue processing until the mixture is chopped to the desired consistency, 10 to 15 seconds total.

Makes about 3 cups.

■ ■ ■

Another retired favorite menu item is this carrot salad.

Chick-fil-a Carrot and Raisin Salad

4 ½ cups shredded carrots

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple with all its liquid (about 2 /3 cup)

¾ cup raisins

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup PLUS 2 tablespoons sugar

1 ¼ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

Makes about 14 servings.

REQUESTS

■ Rice pilaf like that served at Red Lobster for Kay Hylle

■ Thousand Island dressing like that served at Steak and Ale, also for Hylle

■ Cheese dip like Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro's La Petit Roche Cheese Dip for Lesa Hamm

