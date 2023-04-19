



Illegal gun found after traffic stop

North Little Rock police on Monday morning arrested a man they say illegally had a gun during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in which Pafko Martin, 30, of Atlanta, Texas, was a passenger around 9:46 a.m. near the intersection of 23rd and Parker streets, according to an arrest report.

The driver gave police permission to search the vehicle, and they located a Taurus 9 mm pistol beneath the front passenger seat, the report says. Martin said the gun was his, the report says.

Martin is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening in lieu of $5,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster showed.

NLR wife arrested after shot reported

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Monday afternoon after police said she shot at her husband in a dispute over money.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Broadway Motel at 2800 E. Broadway around 1:18 p.m. and quickly spotted a broken .22-caliber Ruger 10/22 rifle and empty .22-caliber shell casings on the ground outside a motel room, according to an arrest report.

They spoke with Michelle Heath, 44, and her husband, who said she asked him for money and then fired at least two shots in anger after he didn't give her as much as she wanted, the report says.

One of the bullets had entered the motel room next door at about chest height, the report says.

Heath is a convicted felon and cannot own a gun. She faces charges of aggravated assault of a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons, both felonies. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond Tuesday night, the jail's inmate roster showed.

Warrant, search result in arrest

North Little Rock police on Monday evening arrested a man who they said was a felon with a gun.

Officers pulled over Arthur Watts, 43, of Little Rock near 2400 Arkansas 161 around 5:15 p.m., according to an arrest report. He had a warrant out from the Pulaski County sheriff's office, and a search located a .38 Special CE Arms handgun in his pants, the report says.

Watts is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons. He did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Tuesday evening.

Gun, drugs found; NLR man arrested

An off-duty North Little Rock officer arrested a man Monday evening who police say had drugs and a gun.

The officer was working security at the Walmart at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. when he saw Isaiah Thomas, 25, of North Little Rock, who the officer knew had a warrant out for his arrest from the U.S. Marshals Service, according to an arrest report.

The officer said Thomas saw him and had "a look of dread" on his face. A search of Thomas's person at the time of arrest recovered two bags of suspected marijuana, while a search of his vehicle recovered more suspected marijuana and a Glock 48 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, the report says.

Thomas is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and drug possession. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond Tuesday evening, the jail's inmate roster showed.

Vehicle search finds drugs, gun

Little Rock police on Monday evening arrested a man they say was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by David Fentry, 28, of Little Rock near 4605 W. 16th St. around 7 p.m. because he had a warrant out from Jacksonville police, according to an arrest report.

A search of Fentry's vehicle located marijuana, scales, plastic baggies and a pistol, the report says. He faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Fentry was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night in lieu of $40,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.



