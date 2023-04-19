Rached Ghannouchi, former speaker of Tunisia's parliament and head of the Ennahdha party, was transferred to the La Marsa hospital a day after police searched his home and detained him in the El Aouina jail, said Nejib Chebbi, president of the National Salvation Front coalition.

Willard Miller, 17, and Jeremy Goodale, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of their high school Spanish teacher, whom prosecutors say was beaten with a baseball bat in a Fairfield, Iowa, park because of a bad grade she gave Miller.

Ralph Yarl, a Black 16-year-old of Kansas City, Mo., student who was shot by a white man after ringing a doorbell at the wrong address while trying to pick up his brothers, was invited to the White House by President Joe Biden, who tweeted, "we'll see you in the Oval [Office] once you feel better."

Everett Simpson, 45, faces 20 years to life in a federal prison in the abduction of a woman and her 4-year-old son from a New Hampshire mall who were brought to Vermont and separate state sexual assault charges based on allegations by the woman, court documents state.

Heider Garcia, head of elections in Tarrant County, Texas, announced that he would resign after facing death threats, including an online call to "let his lifeless body hang in public until maggots drip out his mouth."

Eric Munchel, 32, of Nashville, Tenn., and his mother Lisa Eisenhart, 59, of Woodstock, Ga., were convicted on all 10 counts in an indictment that included a charge that they conspired to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory Jan. 6, 2021.

Connie Sneed, a 54-year-old New Albany, Ind., nurse who prosecutors say removed a covid patient's oxygen mask before his death, received a suspended sentence of nearly 1½ years in a plea bargain, court records show.

Jeff Landry, Republican attorney general of Louisiana, surpassed the cash on hand of any other gubernatorial candidate in the state, amassing more than $6.3 million in his gubernatorial campaign, according to campaign finance reports.

Julian Omidi, 58, of West Hollywood, Calif., was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fraudulently submitting nearly $120 million in claims related to the 1-800-GET-THIN Lap-Band surgery business.