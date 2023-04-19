Sections
Pulaski County sheriff’s office searching for escaped inmate

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:41 a.m.
Photo of Henri Hatten, 56, of LIttle Rock. (Photo Courtesy of Pulaski County sheriff's office)

An inmate escaped from Pulaski County jail overnight, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning on Twitter. 

Henri Hatten, 56, of Little Rock was discovered missing at Wednesday morning’s headcount, the tweet said. 

Information about how he escaped was not immediately released. 

Officials said that Hatten had received a commitment to the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was waiting for space. 

Hatten was sentenced to 35 years in prison earlier this year for beating his former fiancée with a hammer in 2021. 

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information about Hatten’s location to contact the office by calling (501) 340-6963 or an anonymous tip can be left by calling the tip line at (501) 340-TIPS (8477). 

