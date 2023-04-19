Jetsons, meet Flintstones

"I'd like the woolly mammoth, medium rare, please."

The Associated Press reports that Australian startup Vow has unveiled a laboratory grown "meatball" that comes from the DNA of a woolly mammoth and its closest living relative, the African elephant. In fact, there are around 100 companies exploring this worldwide.

It's "fascinating to think that adding the protein from an animal that went extinct 4,000 years ago gave it a totally unique and new aroma, something we haven't smelled as a population for a very long time," said Vow founder Tim Noakesmith.

Aroma aside, it should be noted that no one, not even those who concocted this, have tasted it yet.

"This is not an April Fool's Day joke," said Noakesmith.

We kinda wish it was.