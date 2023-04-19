J&J revenue 1Q rises 5% despite talc suit payout

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations as growth in cancer treatments and its home-health market helped counter revenue hits from a still-strong U.S. dollar and a proposed settlement over its talc-based baby powder.

The New Brunswick, N.J., company said Tuesday it booked a $68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter tied to the settlement, but revenue grew more than 5% to $24.75 billion.

Sales in pharmaceuticals, the company's largest business, grew 4% in the quarter, Johnson & Johnson reported, with the bulk of that revenue came from immunology and cancer treatments. Those include long-standing top sellers such as blood cancer treatment Darzalex and Stelara, which treats psoriasis and other inflammatory disorders.

Aside from prescription drugs, Johnson & Johnson sells medical devices, including products for knee and hip replacements. Sales in that segment grew more than 7% to $7.5 billion in the quarter, according to the company.

Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk said surgical procedures "seem to have hit much more of a steady cadence" in the quarter as they climb back toward levels seen before the covid-19 pandemic. The recent acquisition of cardiovascular technology company Abiomed also helped medical devices in the quarter, the company said.

Johnson & Johnson also has a consumer health business that sells well-known products such as Band-Aids. Sales there grew about 7%, according to the company, which expects to spin off that market with an initial public offering by year's end.

Overall U.S. sales grew nearly 10% to $12.52 billion in the quarter, while international sales climbed nearly 2%, according to the company. Not counting the impact of currency rates, international sales grew over 8%, Johnson & Johnson reported.

A strong U.S. dollar affects sales for companies with a lot of international business, and that has hit the top line of Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers over the past few quarters. Companies with international business convert sales made in foreign currencies into dollars when they report earnings. A stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales.

J&J said its adjusted earnings totaled $2.68 per share in the first quarter. That topped Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of $2.50, according to a survey by FactSet.

Per the proposed talc settlement, Johnson & Johnson said earlier this month the company will set aside nearly $9 billion, more than quadrupling the amount the company had previously reserved to pay for its potential liability.

Johnson & Johnson said last year it would stop global sales of its talc-based baby powder in 2023. The proposed settlement comes after some 38,000 lawsuits were filed by consumers who claimed the product contained cancer-causing asbestos.

The company had already pulled talc-based powder in the United States and Canada. The company isn't admitting fault as part of the proposed settlement.

Johnson & Johnson also said Tuesday its board approved a 5% increase in the company's quarterly dividend. That bumps up the payout 6 cents to $1.19 per share. Analysts expected earnings of $10.51 per share this year, according to FactSet.