Leaders named for Arkansas LEARNS Act work groups

The Arkansas Department of Education has released the names of the people leading the work groups that will recommend rules and policies for the implementation of the LEARNS Act.

The work groups’ recommendations will go to the Arkansas secretary of education and to the state Board of Education for consideration before being reviewed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office.

Each group will focus on a specific topic: school safety; early learning; parental empowerment; teaching and learning; educator workforce and career readiness, according to a memo from the agency.

The leads are:

— School safety: Agency, Stacy Smith; team leaders, Jerry Keefer and Jason Weatherly.

— Early learning: Agency, Stacy Smith; team leaders, Tonya Williams, Dawn Jeffrey and Lori Bridges.

— Parental empowerment: Agency, Ivy Pfeffer; team leader, Darrell Smith.

— Teaching and learning: Agency, Stacy Smith; team leader, Kiffany Pride.

— Educator workforce: Agency, Ivy Pfeffer; team leader, Karli Saracini.

— Career readiness: Agency, Ivy Pfeffer; team leader, Ross White.

The state received about 1,300 applications for the work groups. According to Pfeffer, about 300 of those submissions were duplicate applications that may have come from people who applied for more than one group. Applicants can only be selected for one group, however.

The teaching and learning work group received the greatest number of applicants, with 524, followed by educator workforce, with 226, according to the LEARNS website, learns.ade.arkansas.gov. School safety saw the fewest applicants, with 97.

Pfeffer, a deputy commissioner for the Education Department, said during a state Board of Education meeting on Friday that the agency hopes to have work groups of up to 10 people each.

Smith, who is also a state deputy education commissioner, said during the board meeting that some topics, such as teaching and learning, will probably have several work groups formed “underneath that individual umbrella.”

Pfeffer said she anticipates that the first work groups will be announced and start working in May. The workforce and parental empowerment groups are likely to be among the first to begin, according to the deputy commissioner.

The rest of the groups will probably be formed during the summer, she said.

Experts from different areas of education will likely be involved in the work groups as well, according to Pfeffer.

She also said that education cooperatives are also being encouraged to create similar work groups to review the implementation process, as some aspects of LEARNS won’t get underway until the 2025-26 school year.

“This is something that’s going to be ongoing for some time,” she said.