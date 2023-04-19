Not much help, really

The governor touted her tax cut as helping the single mother in Russellville who has to work an extra shift because of the cost of groceries. In the article in your newspaper, the savings in taxes are shown by net income, which is always significantly lower than gross income. If the single mother has a net income of $29,210, she will see her taxes lowered for the year by $10. For a net income of $40,000, taxes lowered $31. For a net income of $52,000, she will see a yearly reduction of $55 in taxes.

I know that every dollar counts, but I don't see a monthly reduction of 83 cents, $2.58 or $4.58 actually allowing for much relief from the cost of groceries. Of course, for higher incomes, the benefits are significantly higher.

BILL POLK

Conway

Coolest in Arkansas?

Textiles for peace or weapons for war? Which Arkansas products are coolest to you?

I had a difference of opinion with the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, which promotes Arkansas business expansion seemingly regardless of the consequences.

I attended a wonderful showing of works by Arkansas artists who had crafted fascinating objects out of materials like yarn or felt that we don't often think of as part of an artist's palette. The artists were pleased to hear the exclamations of pleasure from the guests.

I thought it was pretty cool that so many Arkansans were spending sometimes weeks and months creating objects by hand that would be met with such pleasure and often taken home to enjoy later.

I had just read "Peace in Ukraine is too important to leave in the hands of arms dealers." It refers to HIMARS, a highly accurate and lethal rocket system made in Camden that is highly prized by the Ukrainian military. Lockheed Martin, with a half-billion-dollar contract, is adding a night shift. Some Arkansans are reaping huge dividends and are urging Congress to continue the war in Ukraine.

The Arkansas Chamber of Commerce labeled the HIMARS "the coolest thing made in Arkansas."

Textiles for peace or weapons for war? Which Arkansas products are coolest to you?

JEAN GORDON

Little Rock

Reconsider position

Re "Another mass shooting" on the editorial page: Please read and watch "The Blast Effect" in The Washington Post, which describes what an AR-15 does to the human body (tinyurl.com/WPAR-15). There's a major difference in death and recovery when a gun used is other than an AR-15-style gun. An AR-15 is made for killing people; not animals.

Our children deserve our best efforts to protect their health and safety. I believe our schools will not be safe with legal ownership and use of the AR-15. Hope you will reconsider your position.

JIM McLARTY

Newport

Over-reach is cruel

Cruelty in the name of religion toward people who fall along the gender spectrum has to stop. Transgender youth are so bullied by others that in their despair they sometimes end what to them is an unbearable life. Where is the love and care for these young people? New laws passed in Arkansas ban any critical puberty-delaying treatments that could be key to a more successful transition sought by the youth and by their loving, supportive families. What possible harm does such treatment cause to the legislators, the governor, or unrelated Arkansans who assume with ample hubris that they alone are the authorities on such matters? Is the horrid prospect of requiring proof of gender for bathroom use not utterly abusive, as well? It's hypocritical and perverse! And it is an inherently cruel over-reach.

It is highly ironic that Arkansas' Republican Party regularly touts its small-government, personal-freedom stance but is ready to impose big government authoritarian invasions into the most intimate parts of many humans' lives. Republicans do the same for girls and women who have become pregnant via rape or incest when they require proof of the crime in order to get needed treatment--even requiring a pregnant 10-year-old girl whose family member raped her to find a way to report to the police the abuse she has suffered, knowing that such reporting may put her life at further risk of harm by the abuser. Imagine the additional trauma this puts on an already-violated child!

How are these laws doing anything to make society safer? How is the underlying cruelty not crystal-clear to everyone paying attention? And what right do zealots (elected or not) have to impose their personal religious views on others? Science should prevail. Compassion and humanity should, too.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock