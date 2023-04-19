Little Rock city board adopts ordinance restricting use of invasive plant species in commercial landscaping

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday evening adopted an ordinance restricting the use of invasive plant species in commercial landscaping.

The city board approved the ordinance along with other grouped items in a voice vote.

The measure amends the city's Landscape Ordinance to bar the use of a list of 32 invasive plant species and genera. It also amends lists of recommended shrubs and ground cover for landscaping.

The targeted invaders include Euonymus Fortune ("winter creeper"), Perilla Frutescens ("beefsteak plant"), Hedera Helix ("English ivy"), Pueraria Montana Var. Lobata ("kudzu") and species within the Phyllostachys genus of bamboo, according to the ordinance.

"The Little Rock Sustainability Commission consulted a team of diverse stakeholders who identified non-native plant species which are recommended on the existing Landscape Ordinance that warrant restrictions based on the economic and environmental harm that they cause," a memo from the city manager's office said.

The City Beautiful Commission voted unanimously to endorse the changes in February, according to city board meeting materials.

Among other exemptions, the rules of the Landscape Ordinance do not apply to properties of two acres or less zoned for single-family or two-family dwellings.