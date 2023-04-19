Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock Police: Man fatally shot on West 36th Street Tuesday

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:46 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

A man died after he was shot on Tuesday night in the John Barrow neighborhood of Little Rock, police said Wednesday.

Derek Wilborn, 47, was shot just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 9600 block of West 36th Street, the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Wilborn had gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital, the tweet from the Police Department said. 

The investigation is ongoing, and police have asked that anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT