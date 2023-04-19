Little Rock Police: Man fatally shot on West 36th Street Tuesday

A man died after he was shot on Tuesday night in the John Barrow neighborhood of Little Rock, police said Wednesday.

Derek Wilborn, 47, was shot just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 9600 block of West 36th Street, the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Wilborn had gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital, the tweet from the Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have asked that anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.