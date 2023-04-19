Lowell City Council moves forward with school resource officer grant, Monroe Avenue extension and detention pond near Weatherton subdivision

LOWELL -- A federal grant may help fund a school resource officer for Janie Darr Elementary School.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution in support of applying for the federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant.

The grant would pay for 75% of the school resource officer's salary and benefits for three years. The city would be responsible for 25% of the cost over the three years and 100% of the cost in the fourth year. The salary would be based on the entry-level salary for the Lowell Police Department, according to the resolution.

Principal Leah Padilla said a school resource officer would help maintain the safety of the school's 430 students. The presence of the officer on the campus would also lead to positive experiences and relationships between students and law enforcement, she said.

The city's Lowell and Tucker elementary schools currently each have one school resource officer. Those two officers began at the schools earlier this year. Their positions are fully funded by the city.

Janie Darr Elementary School is a part of the Rogers School District. About 20% of the school is within Lowell city limits on the west side of town, according to Police Chief Tim Kuth.

Lowell and Tucker elementary schools are also part of the Rogers School District and together serve about 1,000 students.

The council approved the resolution with a 6-1 vote. Bill Adams, Roy Brunson, Eric Schein, Bryant Sands, Steve Whitehead and Lisa DeGifford voted for the resolution. Adrian Flores voted against. Kendell Stucki was absent.

The council also approved funding an extension of Monroe Avenue on the east side of town.

The road will extend from Oak Street to Arkansas 265, also known as Old Wire Road.

Eighty percent of the project will be funded by federal Surface Transportation Block Grant program funds, according to the resolution. The city will pay 20% of the cost.

Brunson and Flores each expressed concern that the extension would increase traffic along Monroe Avenue through the nearby neighborhood.

Mayor Chris Moore said other projects at roads like Apple Blossom Avenue would help mitigate future traffic on Monroe. City staff said they are hoping the Monroe extension will decrease traffic on some nearby residential side streets.

The resolution was approved after Moore cast a deciding vote. Schein, Sands, Whitehead and DeGifford voted for the resolution. Brunson and Flores voted against. Adams abstained.

In other business, the Weatherton subdivision in west Lowell may soon get some relief from flooding.

The council approved a $452,665.32 contract with Grant Garrett Excavating for the construction of a detention pond near the neighborhood.

The city has been looking for a way to prevent flash flooding at the subdivision in recent years.

City staff said the subdivision was so poorly designed that the pond would reduce 90% of the overall flow of stormwater.

The council unanimously approved the contract.