Marion’s offense rolls in doubleheader

5A-EAST BASEBALL

Marion 21-12, West Memphis 5-2

WEST MEMPHIS -- Marion scored in eight of its 10 plate appearances to sweep a 5A-East doubleheader last night 21-5 and 12-2 at Tilden Rogers Park.

The Patriots improved to 13-6 and 7-3 in the 5A East, while West Memphis fell to 2-19 and 0-8.

Marion scored nine times each in the first and third innings of the opener to take control early. The Pats pounded out 14 hits and drew 12 walks in the opener, including a 4-for-4 performance from senior first baseman and Lyon College signee Connor Taylor, who drove in seven runs and scored twice. Sophomore utility man Carson Catt went 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run, which came on a towering home run to left field.

Marion marched 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, and the Pats already led 4-0 with two outs. But with the bases loaded, shortstop Matthew Kearney hit a double into the gap that score Slade Inman, Justin Morgan, and Parker Nash for a 7-0 Marion advantage. A Taylor double score Jett Sutton and Kearney to cap Marion's nine-run first.

West Memphis got one back in the home half of the first on a walk and a pair of errors. But Marion responded in the top of the third when the first four Patriots reached and Taylor delivered Kearney and Sutton with a two-run double. Taylor pounded another single later in the third, this one scoring Nash and Kearney and Marion's lead swelled to 18-1 headed to the bottom of the third.

Sophomore Cohen Bumbaugh made the run support stand up as he struck out 5 over 3 innings and allowed just 2 hits and 2 earned runs to earn the victory.

Marion stayed hot offensively in the nightcap, as eight of its nine starters accounted for 9 hits, and the Pats drew 8 walks while never striking out in the 12-2 victory in five innings.

Each team scratched out a run in the first inning, but after Marion starter Jett Sutton struck out the last three Blue Devils in the top of the second, the Pats struck for 6 runs in the home half.

That rally began when junior catcher Landon Miller walked and Inman singled and when Bumbaugh roped a triple down the left-field line to score Miller and Inman, Marion enjoyed a 3-1 lead.

Bumbaugh would come around on a passed ball later in the frame, while Nash would score on an error and Taylor would deliver Solomon Flores for a 6-1 Marion lead. Miller delivered Taylor with a hit and a 7-1 Patriot lead after a pair.

Bumbaugh ripped another triple with one out in the third and he scored on a Nash hit. Junior Davis York delivered Kearney and Flores with a single and when Catt walked, he forced in Taylor for an 11-1 bulge.

Marion senior right-hander Daxton Davis relieved Sutton in the fourth inning and struck out a pair of Blue Devils and did not allow a baserunner in his 1 2/3 innings to close out West Memphis.