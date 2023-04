McCarthy pumps GOP for support of debt-limit plan

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to build support for a Republican plan that would demand strict limits to federal spending in return for agreeing to raise the nation's debt limit and stave off an unprecedented U.S. default.

But President Joe Biden swiftly swatted down the plan, which would cap much federal spending at increases of 1% a year, as requiring "huge cuts" to programs helping millions of Americans.

It was just the latest in what is expected to be a protracted debate over how, when and even whether to raise the nation's debt limit, now at $31 trillion, with default and a potentially devastating blow to the economy possible if Congress fails to act.

McCarthy, R-Calif., is finding unusual support for his plan from his typically fractured House Republican majority, who view the proposal as a calling card to push Biden into negotiations. The White House has so far refused to engage in debt ceiling talks, doubtful McCarthy can unify Republicans and steer any proposal to passage.

Biden, in his first public remarks on the proposal, said at the White House that McCarthy had effectively proposed "huge cuts to important programs" that millions of U.S. households depend on.

The president said that McCarthy has "threatened to be the first one to default on the debt, which would throw us into a gigantic recession and beyond unless he gets what he wants in the budget."

The high-stakes battle comes as Biden confronts this year's newly divided government with Republicans in charge of the House and eager to flex their majority power.

In a bid to rally GOP lawmakers, McCarthy unfurled his latest thinking at a private conference meeting Tuesday morning. A day after selling his plan to Wall Street, the House speaker presented options for raising the debt ceiling -- the legal maximum that the U.S. government can borrow to pay its bills -- potentially until some time in 2024.

In exchange, McCarthy said, the forthcoming GOP proposal would couple any increase with a slew of other Republican priorities. That includes federal spending reductions that could total $130 billion; a termination of President Biden's top policies, such as student debt cancellation; and a set of new rules requiring the recipients of federal aid, including Medicaid, to work in exchange for benefits.

If McCarthy succeeds in having the House pass his proposal, he would be able to enter into spending talks with the White House showing that he has the backing of his fellow GOP lawmakers. Biden says the Republicans should first reveal their own detailed spending plan -- free of any connection to the debt limit. And administration officials have privately expressed doubts about the benefits of negotiating with McCarthy out of skepticism that he can actually deliver conservative Republican votes.

Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries quipped on CNBC that the House Republicans' budget plan is "in the witness protection program."

The uncertainty carried especially stark significance on a day when analysts estimated the United States may run out of special budgetary measures to continue paying its bills as soon as June. A report issued by Goldman Sachs said that tax receipts so far suggest an "increased probability" the deadline could arrive in the first half of the month, though they cautioned there is a "slightly greater chance" of July.

McCarthy, unable to pass a comprehensive Republican budget plan in the House, instead has been working with his leadership team to unite the "five families" -- the often warring factions of Republican caucuses -- to join together on his new, more general plan. He convened lawmakers Tuesday for a private meeting to discuss the proposal.

"I'm confident we'll have it and comfortable we'll pass it," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., chairman of the Rules Committee, who said a bill could come up for a vote as soon as next week.

"What you put out there as your opening, defining thing, is what's going to define the narrative," said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a House Freedom Caucus member, describing the next few days as an "important and difficult task that we have to accomplish."

Even some of McCarthy's skeptics from the staunchly conservative House Freedom Caucus -- including those who initially refused to back him to be speaker -- seemed ready to give his debt ceiling proposal a look. But others remained deeply skeptical, as they started piling on their own conservative priorities, showing the limits of the speaker's grip on his majority.

"I don't know when this legislative package the speaker talked about today is coming to the floor, because I don't know when it's going to have 218 votes," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., referring to the number of votes required for legislation to pass.

Asked if the bill currently had sufficient support, he continued: "No, because it doesn't exist in writing yet. We still have to resolve major questions, like the dollar amount and the duration and the policy concessions we seek from the Senate."

And Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., said as he exited the session, "There is no 'this.' We're discussing what the 'this' will be."

The proposal the Republican speaker outlined is far-reaching -- and virtually sure to be rejected by the White House.

It would raise the debt limit into next year -- putting it squarely into the 2024 presidential election in exchange for rolling back spending to fiscal 2022 levels, recouping tens of billions of dollars of unspent covid-19 relief funds and imposing a 1% cap on future non-defense spending each year for the decade.

The 1 percent spending cap would not include mandated Social Security and Medicare money.

Additionally, McCarthy's plan would impose new work requirements on recipients of government aid, cutting vast sums from the federal safety net. And it would tack on a sweeping energy package of oil and gas drilling and permit changes that would undo much of Biden's climate change agenda.

Rank-and-file Republicans want to add other priorities, roll back student loan forgiveness and rescind Biden's climate change policies passed last year in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We still have questions about work requirements," acknowledged Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., stressing that Republicans need a strong bill because they "want to have as much leverage as possible" in any talks with the Senate.

Republicans have rejected imposing stricter work requirements on families with dependents between ages 7 and 18, an idea floated by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., for the food stamp program. Such a move could have denied benefits to 4 million children, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal-leaning group. McCarthy omitted that idea because it didn't have widespread support within the conference, according to a Republican lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

"This is an unfair, unpopular agenda that Americans do not support," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre.

In fact, U.S. adults are of two minds on federal spending, according to a March survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority want to reduce the overall size of the government, but majorities also back more spending on programs such as infrastructure, health care, Social Security and education.

As for the debt limit, the Treasury Department, for now, is taking "extraordinary measures" to allow continued borrowing to pay off already accrued bills, but that will eventually run out, likely this summer.

In its own estimates, the U.S. government has said the deadline could fall between June and September. No matter the time frame, though, top economists have raised alarms that Republicans' demands threaten to push the country to the fiscal brink -- triggering a government default that could rattle global markets, thrust millions of Americans out of their jobs and precipitate another recession.

With the clock ticking, though, Republican leaders on Tuesday tried to present a calm, unified front.

"I'm confident we'll get something done," said Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the party's chief vote counter in the House.

In many ways, this is the easy part of a lengthy effort for McCarthy: A vote as soon as next week would hardly be binding since the proposal would be dead on arrival in the Senate.

That political dynamic may make it easier for McCarthy to rally his ranks behind the plan if Republicans see it as merely a starting point in negotiations designed to push Biden to the table.

"Kevin McCarthy is going to get 218 votes on this deal," said Johnson, chairman of the conservative Main Street Caucus, referring to the majority needed for passage.

Said Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, chairman of the powerful Republican Study Committee: "There's still hard work ahead of us, but I believe we can get 218 votes by the end of next week."

Democrats were not impressed. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said if McCarthy continues down this path of negotiating over the need to raise the debt limit, the U.S. will be headed for a default.

"No one should confuse this wish list as anything more than a recycling of the same bad ideas we've heard about for weeks, and it's still not clear that Speaker McCarthy has the votes to even pass this," Schumer said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Josh Boak, Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press and by Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meets with reporters to criticize Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for playing politics as they grapple with a solution to the debt ceiling deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 17, 2023. Schumer also fielded questions on the extended absence of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who is recovering from shingles. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)