McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Office claims controversial audio recordings were altered

IDABEL, Okla. -- The McCurtain County sheriff was suspended from the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association on Tuesday after audio recordings were released that appeared to capture county officials making violent and racist statements.

During an emergency meeting Tuesday, the association's board of directors voted unanimously to suspend Sheriff Kevin Clardy as well as sheriff's Capt. Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix.

The association is a membership organization, not a regulatory agency, and the suspensions do not directly affect Clardy's or the others' jobs.

On Monday night, the McCurtain County sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that it believes audio recordings of county officials making violent and racially derogatory comments have been altered.

Family members of the people in the audio recording have also been threatened with violence, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

"The last 72 hours have been amongst the most difficult and disruptive in recent memory. This is a very complex situation and one we regret having to address," the post stated.

The McCurtain Gazette-News released portions of the recording in which Clardy, Manning and District 2 County Commissioner Mark Jennings appear to discuss McCurtain Gazette-News publisher Bruce Willingham and Chris Willingham, a reporter for the newspaper who is Bruce Willingham's son.

Jennings tells Clardy and Manning, "I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them," and the sheriff responds, "I've got an excavator."

Jennings also says he's known "two or three hit men" in Louisiana, adding "they're very quiet guys."

In the recording, Jennings also appears to complain about not being able to hang Black people, saying: "They got more rights than we got."

Hendrix was also present during the conversation.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has asked for the resignations of the county officials alleged to be on the recording.

The sheriff's office made the Facebook post about the recordings' being altered about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the post, there is also an ongoing investigation into multiple, significant violations of the Oklahoma Security of Communications Act, Title 13, Chapters 176.3 and 176.4, which state that it is illegal to secretly record a conversation in which you are not involved and do not have the consent of at least one of the involved parties.

"There is a significant number of victims of this criminal activity and it has taken significant effort and time to identify them and corroborate evidence," the post stated.

"Many of the recordings published by media outlets on Friday have yet to be duly authenticated or validated. Our preliminary information indicates that the media released audio recording has, in fact, been altered. The motivation for doing so remains unclear at this point. That matter is actively being investigated," according to the post.

Bruce Willingham said the recording was made March 6 when he left a voice-activated recorder inside the room after a county commissioner's meeting because he suspected the group was continuing to conduct county business after the meeting had ended, in violation of the state's Open Meeting Act.

Willingham said he twice spoke with his attorneys to be sure he was doing nothing illegal.

Joey Senat, a journalism professor at Oklahoma State University, said under Oklahoma law, the recording would be legal if it were obtained in a place where the officials being recorded did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Miller and Sean Murphey of The Associated Press.