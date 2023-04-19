J-Hope, a member of K-pop band BTS, entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group's second member to join the country's army. Dozens of fans showed up near the base in Wonju, after arriving via rented buses wrapped with large photos of J-Hope and words hoping for his safe service. Authorities mobilized soldiers and police officers to maintain order, and there were no immediate reports of safety-related accidents. "I love you, Army. I'll see you again," the 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, said Monday in a message posted on the online fan platform Weverse, with photos of himself with a military buzz cut. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren't subject to special exemptions. In December, Jin, 30, became the band's first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. Hybe Corp. said in October each band member would focus on individual activities scheduled around their military service plans.

The judge hearing the wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew linked to a fatal film set shooting ordered Monday that settlement documents and approval hearings be sealed in the civil lawsuit that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid said the right to privacy for Hutchins' 10-year-old son overrides obligations for public disclosure in the case that argues that Baldwin and other film crew members ignored industry gun safety standards on the set ahead of the 2021 shooting. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal set when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Widower Matthew Hutchins filed the wrongful death suit last year against "Rust" producers, including Baldwin, as well as members of the film crew with safety responsibilities and an ammunition supplier. Andros Hutchins, who was 9 at the time of the shooting, is also named as a plaintiff. Attorneys for the boy said Monday secrecy provisions are paramount to protect his privacy and finalize a settlement with "Rust" producers. Knowledge of the settlement terms also will be off limits to people beyond "Rust" producers who were named as defendants in the lawsuit, including weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Several of those defendants objected to being left in the dark on details of the settlement.