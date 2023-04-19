



Civil service panel to meet today at FD

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Central Fire Station, 310 Broadway St. to discuss monthly reports from the fire and police departments and to consider a request to expedite the promotion eligibility list effective immediately for lieutenant, sergeant and corporal upon certification by the commission.

Immediately following the meeting, the commission will be in an executive session to conduct Hot Springs Fire Department applicant interviews, which will also take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information on the commission and to view the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/csc.

HS BZA and BAA meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Board of Zoning Adjustment/ Board of Adjustments and Appeals will not hold its regular monthly meeting on April 26 due to a light agenda.

The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on May 24 at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

For more information on the BZA/BAA, visit www.cityhs.net/BZA or www.cityhs.net/BAA.

Road repairs to close part of Humphreys

The northbound lane of Humphreys Road, near the intersection of Dark Forest Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. today until noon Thursday for road repairs.

Caution signs, barricades and flaggers will be in place, and motorists should use caution in this area.

GC Library board to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors will meet at noon on Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board are asked to obtain a request form at the circulation desk.

Bridge installation closes part of Golf Links

Golf Links Road, between Winans and Pineview streets, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today for a bridge installation as a part of constructing the Southern Trail Phase of the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use Winans Street and Shady Grove Road as alternate routes for this area.

Drainage work to close part of Bayshore Drive

The 300 block of Bayshore Drive, between Oak Point Drive and Waters Edge Cove, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today for drainage work.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use Peninsula Drive as an alternate route.



