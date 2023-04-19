Other Days

100 years ago

April 19, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- Estella Williams was arrested today in connection with the robbery of W. A. Sibler last night. Sibler told the police that two women robbed him of $122 about 9 o'clock last night. The women searched Sibler while the men held their guns on him. The men ran, following the hold up, and in a fight with Sibler, the woman lost her hat and a pair of gloves before getting away. The articles were taken to police station, where the woman identified them this morning. She denied having any connection with the robbery.

50 years ago

April 19, 1973

An armed man robbed the Target Package Store at 2401 High Street shortly after noon Wednesday, but dropped the money he had taken when a store employee shot at him, the police said. The police said the man entered the store and told an employee, Mrs. Lena M. Crow, to put all the money in a sack. Mrs. Crow did so and when the robber attempted to leave, she took a gun from behind the counter and fired two shots. The robber returned one shot, but dropped the sack of money as he was running out the door. One customer was in the store at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries.

25 years ago

April 19, 1998

WAR EAGLE -- A steel bridge known to thousands as the gateway to the War Eagle arts and crafts bonanza is showing its 91 years, forcing county officials to consider spending millions of dollars to replace it. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department last year slashed by more than half the weight limits for the bridge over War Eagle Creek after inspectors determined its wooden deck cannot safely support heavier loads. Now that the 13-foot-wide bridge is limited to 5 tons, the Piney Point Volunteer Fire Department's pumper truck can't cross it to reach 42 houses on the other side.

10 years ago

April 19, 2013

JONESBORO -- The Internal Revenue Service has refunded more than $130,000 to Craighead County after officials negotiated a settlement for penalties and interest accrued for nearly 10 years of mistakes in payroll taxes. "I am glad this chapter is over," said Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday, a Green Party candidate who took office in January after defeating longtime Democratic incumbent Nancy Nelms in the November general election. "I can have a sigh of relief and finally begin working on 2013." The county received a check from the IRS for $131,637.17, which was placed in the county's general fund, Holliday said Thursday. Last year, the IRS said the county owed $333,000 in unpaid payroll taxes from 2004-11, along with penalties and interest. Nelms worked with IRS officials, and the county paid $245,000 after negotiations. Nelms said last year that she took the blame for some errors but added the IRS "likely had faults, too."