PREP BOWLING: Jameson, Aiken capture All-NWADG honors

BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR

Hayden Jameson

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Bowled games of 245, 182 and 256 for a 683 series and won the 6A-West Conference Tournament by three pins and led the Tigers to a league championship. ... Finished seventh with a 631 series during the Class 6A state tournament and earned all-state honors while helping Bentonville take a state runnerup finish. ... Wants to focus on aviation when he attends college instead of extending his bowling career.

HE SAID IT "I started off the season pretty rough. We started our season in Springdale, and I had about a 160 average. I started off on the wrong note, but the next few matches went really well for me. I boosted my average up quite a bit, averaging over 200 the next three matches, and that got my momentum up and going. That continued all through the season, and a few weeks later I shot a 268 and pulled out a 488 series for a 244 average. A few weeks later, I shot 504 for a 252 average."

GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR

Lily Aiken

SCHOOL Haas Hall-Bentonville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE She's a two-time 2A-West Conference champion and all-state bowler who finished third in the Class 1A/2A state tournament while helping the Lady Huskies win their second consecutive Class 2A championship ... Helped Haas Hall-Bentonville finish fourth in the state overall tournament. ... Will continue her bowling career after signing a national letter of intent with Oklahoma Christian. ... Started bowling while she was in the ninth grade.

SHE SAID IT "I'm really proud of our team because we've been able to raise it from basically nothing. For me personally, it was a matter of getting my mental game into focus. As much as I get into the alley and practice -- I'm in there at least 5 days a week -- but ultimately, when you're in a competition and it's a solo game, it's all up here. You've got to stay strong. I've been very fortunate to sign with Oklahoma Christian and bowl there, and that's going to be so much fun. I already love the team there, and the environment was so great."

Hayden Jameson of Bentonville, seen Wednesday, April 5, 2023, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys Bowler of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Lilly Aiken of Haas Hall-Bentonville, seen Wednesday, April 5, 2023, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Bowler of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

