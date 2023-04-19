Putin, Zelenskyy pay visits to fronts in Ukraine conflict





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian President Vladimir Putin visited command posts of his forces fighting in Ukraine for the second time in two months, officials said Tuesday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his latest trip near the front line.

The visits -- on different days and in different provinces -- sought to stiffen the resolve of soldiers as the war approaches its 14th month and as Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.

Some of the most significant of those weapons appeared to have recently arrived in Ukraine. Germany's official federal government website on Tuesday listed a Patriot surface-to-air guided missile system as among the military items delivered within the past week to Ukraine.





Ukraine has been pressing for Patriots and other air defense systems from its allies for months, and Germany's appeared to be the first to have arrived. Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat declined to confirm Tuesday that a Patriot is in Ukraine, local media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported, while stating that receiving the missiles would be a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock down Russian targets at a greater distance.

Elsewhere, Kremlin video showed Putin arriving by helicopter at the command post of Russian forces in southern Ukraine's Kherson province, then flying to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, in the country's east. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visits took place Monday.

Dressed in a dark suit, Putin attended briefings with his military brass on both of his stops. The locations of the military headquarters weren't disclosed, making it impossible to assess how close they were to the front line. Nor was it possible independently to verify the video's authenticity.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy made his latest trip to visit units in Avdiivka, an eastern city in Donetsk province where fierce battles are taking place.





He heard first-hand reports about fighting and handed out awards.

Zelenskyy's visits to areas feeling the brunt of Russia's full-scale invasion gathered pace last month as he shuttled across the country, often by train. As with Putin, the Ukrainian president's wartime trips usually aren't publicized until afterward.

While official coverage of Putin's trip showed him in mostly formal and ceremonious settings, Zelenskyy's office issued photos showing the Ukrainian president taking selfies with soldiers, eating cake with them and drinking out of paper cups.

Russia's war in Ukraine has become largely deadlocked, with heavy fighting in the east, particularly around the Donestk province city of Bakhmut, which for 8½ months has seen the longest and bloodiest battle so far.

Russia illegally annexed Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia provinces in September, following local referendums that Ukraine and the West denounced as shams. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak was scathing in his criticism of Putin's trip, accusing him of "degradation" and being the author of "mass murders" in the war.





Large parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as some areas of Luhansk province, have remained under Ukrainian control. In November, Russian forces ceded territory in Kherson province, including the region's namesake capital.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau and Hanna Arhirova of The Associated Press.

In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin during a visit to the headquarters of the national guard "Vostok" (East) at an undisclosed location, in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, Eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin says Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. (Pool Photo via AP)











Gallery: Putin, Zelenskyy rally troops with war poised for new phase







