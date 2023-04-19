Rave hits three homers, drive in six for Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- John Rave went 3 for 3 with three home runs and six RBI to lead Northwest Arkansas to a 16-6 win over Amarillo on Tuesday evening in front of 2,399 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals won their third straight game and fourth of five. The Sod Poodles have now lost four of five and allowed 38 runs in their past four games.

Tyler Tolbert, Luca Tresh and Jeison Guzman also had three hits each as the Naturals banged out 15 hits. Tolbert drove in two and scored twice, while Guzman drove in a run and scored twice.

The Naturals scored four runs to snap a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third. Tresh snapped a 2-2 tie with a run-scoring single and Guzman followed with another RBI single for a 4-2 lead. Robbie Glendinning added a two-run double to go up 6-2 after three.

But the Sod Poodles roared back as right fielder Neyfy Castillo hammered a three-run homer to get Amarillo within 6-5. The Naturals responded with a two-run homer from Rave, his second of the game, to push the lead to 8-5. Northwest Arkansas broke it open scoring eight runs in the final three innings.

Yefri Del Rosario (1-0) picked up the win for the Naturals, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out two. Nick Dalesandro, an outfielder/catcher, came on to get the final out in the top of the ninth for Amarillo.

Shortstop Jordan Lawlar got Amarillo a quick lead with a long two-run homer in the top of the first. Ryan Bliss singled and Lawlar crushed one more than 450 feet off Naturals starter Beck Way for a 2-0 lead.

Rave responded with a solo blast to dead center field in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

Way left runners on the corners in the top of the second with a groundout to end the threat in the second.

The Naturals tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the second as Jeison Guzman scored from third on a two-out wild pitch by Amarillo starter Deyni Olivero.

Northwest Arkansas cut down a runner at the plate as Lawlar walked, stole second, moved to third on a fielder's choice ground ball, but shortstop Tolbert threw home for the out.