Relief and Recovery resource centers opening for tornado survivors

The American Red Cross of Arkansas said Wednesday non-profit organizations are setting up "Multi-Agency Resource Centers" in Jacksonville, Little Rock and Wynne to provide resources to people affected by the March 31 tornadoes.

The resources would include information on "specific disaster-caused needs, including mental health, financial assistance and other items and services," according to the news release. Representatives from the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and Arkansas Food Bank will be among the nonprofit organizations planning to have representatives at the sites.

The Multi-Agency Resource Centers — which are separate and different from FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers — are scheduled for:

— Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Curtis A. Green Community Life Center, 1026 Ray Road, Jacksonville.

— Saturday, 11 a.m.: 7 p.m.: Shackleford Crossing, 2614 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C, Little Rock.

— Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.: Shackleford Crossing, 2614 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C, Little Rock.

— Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Union Valley Baptist Church, 703 F St., Wynne.

— Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: First Assembly of God, 1900 N. Killough Road, Wynne.

More information is available from the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.



