Renew GFPB tax

Editor, The Commercial:

In 2018, I was afforded the opportunity to manage the Pine Bluff Convention Center as executive director. From the moment I arrived in Pine Bluff, I have worked with Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) to make the Convention Center a destination of excellence.

Also, in 2018, the GFPB tax contributed $1.9 million dollars to renovate the Convention Center's arena, banquet facilities, restrooms, landscape, and technology upgrades; as well as acquisition of the Plaza Hotel via the Urban Renewal Agency. In our partnership with GFPB, we successfully hosted the King Cotton Tournaments since 2018; recently hosted the state of Arkansas 5A Basketball Tournament and hosted numerous music and entertainment events.

Working together with GFPB, the city of Pine Bluff, local businesses, other organizations, and individual citizens, despite the interruption from the covid 19 pandemic, the Convention Center has progressed as a venue the citizens of Pine Bluff can be proud of. Because You have invested in yourselves, we are experiencing a return on that investment.

You may have noticed the signage announcing the "coming of a Marriott Hotel" to the Convention Center. GFPB was at the table. What a tremendous addition to the Convention Center and our city! What a move forward!

I encourage the citizens of Pine Bluff to vote and renew the Go Forward Pine Bluff Tax. If we want continued growth and progress for our city and improve the quality of life for all citizens, let's continue to invest in ourselves, encourage others to invest and partner with us, and move our city forward as a place of destination.

Election day is May 9th. Join me in voting Yes! Early voting begins on May 2. Let's do this together!

Joseph McCorvey, executive director,

Pine Bluff Convention Center