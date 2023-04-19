PREP ROUNDUP: High school baseball, softball and soccer

BASEBALL

BROOKLAND 2, GOSNELL 1 (9) Weston Speir allowed 0 runs and struck out 15 in 7 innings to pave the way for Brookland (13-10, 8-1 4A-3), which won its fourth consecutive game.

BRYANT 11, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 1 Jace Ruffer ended the day 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 3 runs batted in for Bryant (14-5, 6-3 6A-Central). Grant Johnson, Hank Penfield and E.J. Keith had two hits each for the Hornets, who had 13 hits total. Gideon Motes also struck out seven for Bryant.

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 13, DEWITT 1 Braden Brown and Gabe Johnson each clanged out three hits for Camden Harmony Grove (20-5, 11-0 3A-8) as it bounced the Dragons. Mason Morgan gave up 2 hits and struck out 7 in 5 innings for the Hornets.

HAMBURG 3, STUTTGART 1 Brent Holland gave up 2 hits and struck out 12 in 7 innings as Hamburg (5-8, 4-5 4A-8) upset the Ricebirds.

LONOKE 8-1, JOE T. ROBINSON 0-0 After Lonoke (20-2, 10- 4A-5) took the opener behind a two-hitter from Eaves Steele, Jaxon Ingle tossed a 2-hitter while striking out 14 in 7 innings to propel the Jackrabbits to the outright conference title. Connor Grisham struck out 7 and allowed 3 hits in 7 innings for Robinson (15-8, 8-2).

ROSE BUD 21, RIVERVIEW 3 Caden Calhoun stacked up four hits and three runs batted in to drive Rose Bud (14-7, 5-1 3A-6) to a beating of the Raiders. Russ Martin and Brayden Reedy each had three hits and combined for five RBI for the Ramblers.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 19, GENTRY 7 Jonas Nantze and Connor Shockley drove in four runs apiece to lift Shiloh Christian (12-7, 5-2 4A-1) to a comeback win over the Pioneers. Graham Jones, Blake Ward and Bowen Gillison added two runs batted in as well for the Saints.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 10, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Ross Felder was 3 for 4 with a home run in a demolition for Har-Ber (18-6, 9-5 6A-West), winners of four straight contests.

TEXARKANA 4, EL DORADO 0 Trey White allowed 2 hits and struck out 7 in 7 innings to catapult Texarkana (15-3, 10-1 5A-South) to its seventh straight victory. Ryan Warlaw had two hits for the Razorbacks.

VAN BUREN 13-23, HARRISON 0-3 Presley Nichols pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts whle contributing a three-run home run at the plate in Game 1 for Van Buren (9-8, 5-5 5A-West). Clark Seeger had two hits and three runs batted in for the Pointers, who had 12 hits. Van Buren also rolled in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

ATKINS 8, BAPTIST PREP 3 Libby May finished with three hits, one of which was a home run, to move Atkins (17-5, 5-0 3A-5) into first place in league play. Lexxie Gooden was 2 for 2 with 2 runs batted in, and Kinley Prater blasted a home run for the Lady Red Devis, who got five strikeouts in seven innings from May.

BEEBE 17-15, JACKSONVILLE 0-0 Tatym Howell had three hits as Beebe (20-3, 10-0 5A-Central) blasted the Lady Titans. Keira Pickens and Ryanne Lefford both added two hits for the Lady Badgers, who rolled in Game 2 as well behind home runs from Lefford and Pickens. Hailie Shellenberger had four runs batted in, too, for Beebe.

BENTONVILLE 13, BENTONVILLE WEST 2 Kasey Wood and Trista Peterson belted home runs in another runaway for Bentonville (20-1, 9-0 6A-West). Both players drove in four runs apiece for the Lady Tigers, who remained perfect in the conference.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 14, RECTOR 0 Keegan McCorkle threw a perfect game with five strikeouts in four innings to push East Poinsett County (20-4, 12-0 2A-3) to a victory after dropping a close one to Searcy on Monday.

FARMINGTON 18, HUNTSVILLE 2 Morgan Uher banged out four hits in a run-rule victory for Farmington (16-1, 5-1 4A-1), which clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming conference tournmanent. The Lady Cardinals, who finished with 20 hits in the game, scored eight runs in the fifth inning to bust the game open. Kennedy Griggs got the win on the mound by allowing 2 hits and striking out 7 in 5 innings.

HACKETT 5, CHARLESTON 0 Makenzie Freeman broke a state record with her 10th career perfect game to guide Hackett (16-3, 7-0 3A-4) to a shutout and another league title. Freeman struck out 15 over seven innings for the Lady Hornets, who put the game away with four runs in the final frame.

MAYFLOWER 19, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 0 (3) Holley Raney hit a home run and ended with five runs batted in during a rout for Mayflower (19-2). Hannah Duvall was 3 for 4, Miranda Leslie went 3 for 3, and Alyssa Haggins tossed in three RBI for the Lady Eagles.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 16, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 1 Ally Mendoza had two hits, including a home run in a dominant outing for Mount Vernon-Enola (11-3, 9-1 2A-2). Jenna Jobe and A.J. Person both were 2 for 2 for the Lady Warhawks.

POTTSVILLE 23, FOUNTAIN LAKE 0 Kaylynn Liverett went 3 for 5 with a home run and 5 runs batted in for Pottsville (11-10, 3-4 4A-4), which had little trouble with the Lady Cobras. Ashleigh Callan was 4 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 4 RBI while Madison Duvall went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI for the Lady Apaches.

QUITMAN 8, CONCORD 5 Silver Mulliniks collected three hits and drove in two runs to direct Quitman (13-9) past the Lady Pirates. Emily Smith went 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 runs batted in for the Lady Bulldogs. Chloe Liles also had two hits for Quitman, which rallied for six runs in the sixth inning.

ROGERS 15, SPRINGDALE 0 Dahana Tuomala smashed a home run and ended with four runs batted in as Rogers (23-3, 10-2 6A-West) rolled. Lauryn Heinle also had a home run with three RBI for the Lady Mounties. Ashlyn Hulett and Ryleigh Johnson both drove in runs, too, for Rogers.

RUSSELLVILLE 19, SILOAM SPRINGS 0 Brooklyn Hayes had three hits and six runs batted in during a blowout for Russellville (11-10, 5-4 5A-West). Addison Crain and Tiarah Crawley each nabbed two hits for the Lady Cyclones.

SACRED HEART 14, GUY-PERKINS 13 (8) Emerson Hoelzeman went 4 for 5 with a home run and 4 runs batted in to send Sacred Heart (4-7, 3-5 1A-4) past the Lady Thunderbirds. Alexis Passmore and McKenna Bradford both were 3 for 5 with 2 RBI apiece to lead Guy-Perkins (5-5, 4-4).

VALLEY SPRINGS 13, COTTER 1 Ava Johnson and Tinley Williams had three hits and two runs batted in each to steer Valley Springs (15-9), which pulled away over the final two innings. Kenna Collins was 2 for 4 for Cotter (13-1).

SOCCER

Girls

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 4, MAUMELLE 2 Samantha De Luca's three goals and one assist carried Episcopal Collegiate (8-1) past the Lady Hornets. Lauren Humiston added a goal and an assist for the Lady Wildcats.