Special election options outlined

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office announced election-related dates for the May 9 special election. Early voting will be held May 2-8 at the county courthouse.

The ballot will include proposals promoted by Go Forward Pine Bluff: a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety and an extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 primarily for projects for Go Forward.

IMPORTANT DATES

May 2-8

Early voting will be held weekdays May 2-8 (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)

May 2

First day to receive applications for absentee voting by bearer.

Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email.

May 5

Last day to mail absentee ballots.

Last day to transfer voter into Jefferson County.

May 9

Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) Residents will vote at their polling locations.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Act 736 prohibits the County Clerk from sending unsolicited absentee applications to voters who have not established recent contact to request a new ballot application. All voters who wish to receive an absentee ballot must contact the County Clerk's office, according to the news release.

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. if people want to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.

Voters should mail, fax, or scan and email the completed form to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.

Mail to Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque Street, Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

Fax to (870) 541-5324 or email: jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.