Super Quiz: State Capitals

1. The city is named after the 16th president of the U.S.

2. It is nicknamed the "Mile High City."

3. The southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

4. Home of the Mark Twain House and nicknamed the "Insurance Capital of the World."

5. This capital city was named after William Trent.

6. This state capital is named after a favorite of Queen Elizabeth I. He was beheaded.

7. The capital is named after a city in Kent County, England.

8. The name was chosen as it described a city born from the ruins of a former civilization.

ANSWERS

1. Lincoln, Nebraska

2. Denver, Colorado

3. Austin, Texas

4. Hartford, Connecticut

5. Trenton, New Jersey

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

7. Dover, Delaware

8. Phoenix, Arizona