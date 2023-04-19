Texarkana freshman commits to Arkansas baseball

Freshman left-handed pitcher and outfielder Hunter Rose has committed to Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn.

Rose, of Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, is the third member of the 15-under Arkansas Sticks program to pledge to the Razorbacks in the 2026 class.

After leading the Hawks to a 3-0 win at Pittsburg on April 8, coach Riley Fincher praised Rose for striking out 8 and allowing 3 hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

“It was a real good game and I can’t say enough about Hunter Rose,” Fincher told Fox Sports Texarkana. “He came out and controlled the strike zone all game. We scratched a couple runs early.

“Then I thought we played real good in the field behind Hunter.”