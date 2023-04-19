Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Texarkana freshman commits to Arkansas baseball

by Richard Davenport | Today at 8:20 p.m.
Pleasant Grove freshman Hunter Rose announced his commitment Wednesday, April 19, 2023, to play for the University of Arkansas. (Submitted photo)

Freshman left-handed pitcher and outfielder Hunter Rose has committed to Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn.

Rose, of Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, is the third member of the 15-under Arkansas Sticks program to pledge to the Razorbacks in the 2026 class. 

After leading the Hawks to a 3-0 win at Pittsburg on April 8, coach Riley Fincher praised Rose for striking out 8 and allowing 3 hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

“It was a real good game and I can’t say enough about Hunter Rose,” Fincher told Fox Sports Texarkana. “He came out and controlled the strike zone all game. We scratched a couple runs early.

“Then I thought we played real good in the field behind Hunter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT